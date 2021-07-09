Baraboo native Schultz receives diploma 50 years after dropping out to serve in Navy

Schultz said he thinks everyone should serve at least once in their life.

“I’m very proud of it,” he said of his time in the service. “It turned me into a man.”

Though he earned his GED while in the Navy, he has long wanted to get his “real diploma” from BHS, a place he hasn’t stepped foot since the late 1980s when he returned as a disc jockey to play for a school dance, he said. He called the school and has been working with district Administrative Assistant Ellen Weiland for the last two years to earn his diploma.

It took so long, he said, because he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and almost died. Weiland offered to send his diploma in the mail, but Schultz asked her to wait so he could come and pick it up himself.

“I wanted to come back to Baraboo High, you know. I wanted to come back home,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To get his diploma, he said he had to meet several criteria, including passing his GED and being honorably discharged from military service.