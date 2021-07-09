Baraboo native Schultz receives diploma 50 years after dropping out to serve in Navy

More than 50 years after he dropped out of Baraboo High School at 17, Gerald “Slug” Schultz returned to his hometown to accept his diploma in a special graduation ceremony Thursday in front of four generations of Schultzes.
“It’s a Godsend,” Schultz said of receiving his high school diploma and fulfilling one of his life goals. “It is just a great feeling.”
Now of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Schultz grew up on the south side of Baraboo, near Al Behrman Elementary School. One of his first jobs was at Circus World Museum, he said.
He attended the Baraboo School District until the middle of his junior year in 1971, when he joined the U.S. Navy, heading first to boot camp in Illinois and then to Naval Air Station Chase Field in Texas. Schultz served until 1975.
He said he dropped out of school for several reasons, including his family’s history of military service. His father and two out of five brothers served in the Navy.
“Truthfully, I wasn’t doing real well back then,” he said laughing, “and I needed a change. I needed to grow up and get some structure in my life ... It turned me into a better man, and I thank the good Lord that he put me on this earth to do that and to follow that path.”
Schultz said he thinks everyone should serve at least once in their life.
“I’m very proud of it,” he said of his time in the service. “It turned me into a man.”
Though he earned his GED while in the Navy, he has long wanted to get his “real diploma” from BHS, a place he hasn’t stepped foot since the late 1980s when he returned as a disc jockey to play for a school dance, he said. He called the school and has been working with district Administrative Assistant Ellen Weiland for the last two years to earn his diploma.
It took so long, he said, because he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and almost died. Weiland offered to send his diploma in the mail, but Schultz asked her to wait so he could come and pick it up himself.
“I wanted to come back to Baraboo High, you know. I wanted to come back home,” he said.
To get his diploma, he said he had to meet several criteria, including passing his GED and being honorably discharged from military service.
The school arranged a special graduation ceremony for Schultz and his family Thursday, with featured speaker Brent Miller, Sauk County administrator, and Larry Graves of the Department of Veteran Affairs. District spokeswoman Liz Crammond said, as far as she’s aware, it was the first time the district has ever done anything similar.
“Ellen set it up for me, and she’s just a sweetheart,” Schultz said. “I appreciate it.”
Miller spoke of his own 21 years serving in the U.S. Army, a decision he said was inspired by an article he read in sixth grade about Vietnam veterans. He said Schultz made “a huge sacrifice” by putting “country above self.”
“I personally want to thank you for putting your life on hold to defend my freedoms and to protect them. That means the world to another veteran,” Miller said, his voice catching with emotion. “Today we honor you for something you put on hold and have now achieved, and it is with honor and pride that I say, ‘Hooah!’”
Four generations of Schultz’s family filled the first row of seats in the Leopold Room off of the BHS library. His wife, Cindi, sat alongside two of their daughters, both of Sauk City, their 24-year-old granddaughter Brianna Bunker of Baraboo and Bunker’s 8-month-old son, Merrick.
Cindi Schultz said she and her husband have been married for about 38 years. They met in Baraboo when they both worked at Teel Plastics.
“I’m very proud of him and what he’s accomplished,” she said.
Elgin Bulin, a retired Baraboo teacher, also watched from the audience. Though he doesn’t recognize Schultz’s face, he said Schultz must have been one of his metal shop students around 1970.
Schultz, whose classmates may remember him better as Slug, the nickname his father gave him as an infant, said he was honored to receive his diploma and grateful his family was present, though not all could attend.
He said he stays in touch with the Baraboo Class of 1972 on Facebook. When he posted about his achievement, “the thing just blew up,” he said. “I had like 72 comments, you know, congratulations and all that, so I really felt proud about that — that they remembered me.”