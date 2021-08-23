Baraboo, Portage prepare to enforce mask policies on first day of school

“Portage has not had any major concerns brought to our attention about wearing masks in our buildings,” District Administrator Josh Sween said in an email . “Nobody enjoys wearing them, but they do serve a greater good.”

Those who didn’t want their children to wear masks could enroll them in the district’s virtual option, he said. If anyone shows up on the first day without a mask, the district will offer them one, “but they will not be allowed to remain in the building if they do not follow the masking mandates in place,” Sween said.

Baraboo also will provide masks to students who show up without one: “We will have masks up the wazoo, so to speak,” Briggs said.

He said his staff, including teachers and administrators, will work to support students and their families by having conversations with them and employing “restorative practices,” which focus on dialogue rather than punishment to improve and repair relationships.