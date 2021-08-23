 Skip to main content
Baraboo, Portage prepare to enforce mask policies on first day of school
Baraboo, Portage prepare to enforce mask policies on first day of school

As families prepare to start another school year under COVID-19, the Baraboo School District is preparing to respond to unmasked students with teaching moments and collaboration, but may switch those who continue to refuse masks to virtual learning as a last resort.

District Administrator Rainey Briggs said the main focus will be on developing relationships with families and problem-solving with them if they have concerns about the district’s mask mandate.

“We want to do some things right away where we really focus on modeling, teaching, re-teaching, so that students understand the ‘why’ behind wearing the mask, so that it’s not just punitive steps that we’re taking to move kids out of the building and into virtual,” Briggs said, “but we want to make sure that students are following the policies.”

The district adopted a mask requirement for everyone within school buildings Aug. 9 based on recommendations from its administrative team and guidance from the CDC, state departments of health and public instruction and the American Academy of Pediatrics. In order to enter school on the first day, Sept. 1, students will need to be wearing a mask.

Baraboo School Board meeting Aug. 9, 2021

Community members -- and people from surrounding areas -- on both sides of the debate have been turning out to Baraboo School Board meetings to advocate for their positions, including one parent who interrupted the Aug. 9 meeting to accuse a school nurse, without evidence, of lying to the board. That same parent created a Facebook event encouraging families to ignore the mask rule on the first day of school; as of Monday, 11 people indicated they would attend the event and 21 said they were “interested.”

Briggs said “there very well could be” mask protests on the first day of school, but added that he expects them to be small. Most families have accepted the policy, he said.

Facebook event: Mask-free first day of school

A Baraboo parent created this Facebook event encouraging families to refuse to follow the Baraboo School District's mask requirement. As of Monday, when this screenshot was taken, the event had garnered 21 "interested" responses and 11 indicating they would attend.

“We don’t want the protests to take away from the excitement of the school year starting, so we are really focusing on celebrating school starting back,” he said.

The Portage Community School District also will require masks at the start of the school year, based on the CDC metric for community spread.

“Portage has not had any major concerns brought to our attention about wearing masks in our buildings,” District Administrator Josh Sween said in an email . “Nobody enjoys wearing them, but they do serve a greater good.”

Those who didn’t want their children to wear masks could enroll them in the district’s virtual option, he said. If anyone shows up on the first day without a mask, the district will offer them one, “but they will not be allowed to remain in the building if they do not follow the masking mandates in place,” Sween said.

Baraboo also will provide masks to students who show up without one: “We will have masks up the wazoo, so to speak,” Briggs said.

He said his staff, including teachers and administrators, will work to support students and their families by having conversations with them and employing “restorative practices,” which focus on dialogue rather than punishment to improve and repair relationships.

“We will do everything we can, once again, to create an environment of love and care and belonging, so that students feel like this is the right place for them, so we will always lean into that,” Briggs said. “We really work out of a restorative practices mindset to ensure that we are building a community that’s supportive of all of our kids and making sure they get what they need.”

Teachers and parents should be collaborating to figure out what will work for their students, he said.

“We all should be having conversations with our teachers,” he said. “If parents are hearing from their kids that they need more mask breaks, well, let’s talk about that. Let’s not just assume that ‘I’m not going to wear a mask, so I’m not going to have my kid wear a mask.’ But let’s problem-solve around how we can make it best for families but also staying within the fence posts that we have in terms of the mandate.”

If these efforts fail, the district will switch the student to virtual learning, Briggs said.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

