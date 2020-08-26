Baraboo principals: Class sizes will allow social distancing in most cases

With schools opening Tuesday, Baraboo principals are solidifying class sizes and, while they can’t guarantee social distancing all of the time, most are confident their classrooms have enough space to allow in-person students to be spaced 6 feet apart.
In Gordon L. Willson Elementary School, class sizes this fall average 15, with some as low as 13 -- which is “perfect,” Principal Erick Blasing said Wednesday -- and only one over 16. Blasing said the largest class, with 20 students, is only that large because the school has space to accommodate it while still maintaining students’ social distance.
He doesn’t expect to have many problems regarding distancing most rooms. The West Baraboo school, like the rest of the district’s elementary schools, has also changed its recess and lunch schedules to reduce potential spread of COVID-19. It will have 10 recess periods instead of the usual five or six, so only one grade level is in the playground at a time. Some students will eat lunch in their classrooms to keep the cafeteria from getting too crowded.
“The interaction is going to be minimal for the foreseeable future,” Blasing said. “All of our classes are also going to be siloed, so individual classrooms are not really going to be -- as much as physically possible -- not going to be interacting with other classrooms.”
Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther told the Baraboo School Board at a special meeting Aug. 17 that he’s not concerned about specific class numbers but rather whether students will all be able to remain 6 feet apart.
Several principals updated the board Monday on their expected numbers.
Elementary schools
Al Behrman Elementary Principal John Blosenski said he’s averaging 13-14 students per classroom. One class will have 16, but will have ample space to distance them because the room is actually two classrooms combined.
To effectively space students, administrators said building staff have been moving unnecessary furniture out of their rooms. Blosenski said he’s trying to figure out where to put it, as Al Behrman’s hallways are now full of castoffs.
East Elementary School Principal Bryan Ashbeck said second- and fourth-grade rooms will average 15-16 students. Other grades will average 17-19 per class, but he said those numbers include special education students who won’t be in those rooms, which will allow those classes to follow distance guidelines.
“As staff left the building today (Monday), I feel that we have a plan moving forward that we’re all comfortable with,” Ashbeck said, participating in the meeting virtually.
West Kindergarten Center Principal Chris Olson and North Freedom Principal Kathy Andreasen did not respond to messages requesting class sizes Wednesday.
Secondary schools
Principal Dave Schwarz said Jack Young Middle School will be able to maintain social distancing in most classes, thanks to removing extra furniture, even while some parts of the building remain under construction as part of an extensive renovation and addition. It is averaging 17-18 students per sixth-grade class, 18-19 per seventh-grade class and 19-20 per eighth-grade class.
“Not all classrooms are created equal,” Schwarz said, but he expects some to have fewer numbers than planned, in part because of those who have not yet told the district if they plan to attend this year. Four percent of the district’s roughly 3,000 students had not responded to outreach as of Tuesday.
He said some problems remain: “One of the issues we’re running into in seventh grade, we have one class of 20, but those are all of our advanced learners for language arts or for math, so splitting them or reshuffling them or redistributing them makes it difficult because of the content.”
Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten said he and his staff have been working for the last week to problem solve for classes with too many students. Of the 272 classes planned this fall, fewer than five still need solutions.
Some classrooms are large enough to safely fit up to 20 socially distanced students, Bildsten said.
“We just have to look at each one of them, and for a class that has large in-person numbers, they might be moving to this space during that particular class,” he said, gesturing to the room in which school board meetings are currently held at BHS. In other cases, students can be moved from one class to another. “So it’s just taking each one, one at a time, but we have less than a handful right now that we need to continue to problem-solve for, so that’s what we’re working on.”
Asked by the school board if he feels confident that social distancing will be able to be maintained, Bildsten said, “I feel real confident about that, but I can’t guarantee you it’s going to be 6 feet in every last situation ... and that’s why we’re wearing masks and that’s why these are so important. But that’s our goal and I think we’re going to be really close to it.”
Virtual learning
Superintendent Lori Mueller said administrators have tried to keep virtual “class sizes” to 30 or fewer per teacher, an aim that has required a lot of problem solving. At the middle school level, two online sections have 31 students each, while the rest have 28 or 26, Schwarz said.
At the Aug. 17, Mueller said elementary levels would need two dedicated virtual teachers per grade. She estimated a total of about 20 would be needed for the district as a whole.
On Monday, she reported that each grade below ninth has two or more virtual instructors -- 4K, second, fifth, sixth and seventh have three and kindergarten has four -- though those numbers include some who are double-counted. They also include both regular education and special education teachers, Mueller said.
Business manager Yvette Updike did not return phone calls seeking the number of unduplicated virtual teachers Wednesday.
At the high school level, virtual instruction will be provided “as needed” by teachers who are also teaching face-to-face classes, Mueller said.
Additional help
With some elementary teachers focusing solely on virtual learning, she said those schools need more educational assistants -- known as paraprofessionals -- to help enforce social distancing and monitor lunches, recess, restrooms and buses to make sure students don’t congregate.
Just for this school year, principals requested additional hours for 18 existing educational paraprofessional positions at North Freedom, Gordon L. Willson, East and Al Behrman elementary schools, as well as six new part-time positions at GLW, East and Al Behrman, for a total cost of about $149,400.
Finance Committee Chairman Sean McNevin emphasized that these are “stopgap classroom management” positions that will be funded by temporary federal coronavirus aid.
“I think all staff need to understand that these are temporary positions -- not only the people we hire, but the people that they support -- because it becomes very difficult when these funds are eliminated to maintain that staffing level without cutting someplace else,” he said.
The board approved the request unanimously.
It also approved the addition of four virtual learning coach positions for this year only, who will support and monitor the progress of students learning from home. Mueller said their stipends would be paid with coronavirus aid. McNevin said if those positions work well and more are needed, the board might consider hiring three more, as administrators had originally requested.
Dan Lewison at Aug. 24 meeting
Ben Letendre at Aug. 24 meeting
Sean McNevin at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Glenn Bildsten at Aug. 24 meeting
Paul Kujak at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Paul Kujak at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Tim Heilman at Aug. 24 meeting
Gwynne Peterson at Aug. 24 meeting
Mike Kohlman at Aug. 24 meeting
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
Baraboo School Board meeting, Aug. 24
082620-bara-news-school-02 (copy)
Sean McNevin at Aug. 24 meeting
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.