Baraboo principals: Class sizes will allow social distancing in most cases

“Not all classrooms are created equal,” Schwarz said, but he expects some to have fewer numbers than planned, in part because of those who have not yet told the district if they plan to attend this year. Four percent of the district’s roughly 3,000 students had not responded to outreach as of Tuesday.

He said some problems remain: “One of the issues we’re running into in seventh grade, we have one class of 20, but those are all of our advanced learners for language arts or for math, so splitting them or reshuffling them or redistributing them makes it difficult because of the content.”

Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten said he and his staff have been working for the last week to problem solve for classes with too many students. Of the 272 classes planned this fall, fewer than five still need solutions.

Some classrooms are large enough to safely fit up to 20 socially distanced students, Bildsten said.