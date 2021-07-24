Baraboo programs improve response to youth crises, but more funding, therapists needed

More than a year after the Baraboo community rose to action over a young girl’s suicide, local leaders see improvements in their work to respond to children’s mental wellness but say more is needed.
Karen DeSanto of Baraboo, president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin and executive director of its west-central region, said she was “deeply affected” by the death of 10-year-old Kodie Dutcher in July 2020.
Her response was to focus on mental health — for both children and staff — within her organization, putting her staff through “incredible amounts of training,” she said. Those efforts continue to this day and have been helpful in allowing her team to work together, DeSanto said, adding that children in the club have responded well to positive reinforcement.
“I’ve seen magic happen,” she said, “where my staff sees a potential problem for a child, perhaps, and they get down to their level and this one does this and then they send them off and they tag-team them and put them with another person, and it’s beautiful. They diffuse and work together to make it all happen.”
Community members discussed starting a new youth center or implementing other ways to help children and teenagers who are struggling with their mental health last summer, but there hasn’t been concrete progress since then. The grassroots organizers didn’t respond this week to messages from the New Republic.
“With any tragedy, things bubble up, right? There’s immediate action taken. Unfortunately, sometimes that wanes with time even though it’s still right there in front of us,” DeSanto said.
The Baraboo club closed for just over two weeks in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restricted capacity when it reopened, starting at 25% and building up to about 60% currently, according to DeSanto. Since then, children have displayed both resiliency and “more intense behaviors,” she said.
“I think there’s more emotion to our kids, both good and bad,” DeSanto said. “When kids are sad or angry or really dealing with their feelings, it’s a lot. It’s intense. It’s bigger than a typical year for us.
“On the flip side of that, we see incredible amounts of joyfulness in our kids. Like more than ever, they are happy to be at the club, they are happy to be with their friends.”
School district
Since last summer, the Baraboo School District also has improved its coordination with the county’s Human Services department and school resource officers in the event of a student mental health crisis, said Michele Yates-Wickus, student services director. Representatives in the county office weren’t available for comment Friday.
New Superintendent Rainey Briggs and the district’s student services team are putting an emphasis on mental health, from social and emotional learning to trying to foster a sense of belonging among students, Yates-Wickus said.
“I think we’re really honing in on changing some of the way that we’ve done things,” she said.
The district used its second year of a mental health grant to train more employees in Developmental Designs, which focuses on addressing children in a “culturally responsive” way and cultivating a sense of belonging, Yates-Wickus said.
While remote learning during COVID-19 made it difficult to identify students who needed interventions, she said the district’s student services team screened students — both in person and virtual — for emotional well-being this year. The district’s two social workers followed up with students who had an “elevated rating” and worked to connect them, along with families that requested it, to private therapy or counseling services, she said. Three providers are able to meet with students in Baraboo school buildings to reduce transportation and time barriers to counseling.
In the 2019-20 school year, 97 students connected with a private mental health provider, according to Yates-Wickus. In 2020-21, that number increased by 73%, or 168 students. School mental health staff members contacted 342 students this year.
She attributed the increase to having heightened student mental health needs, better methods of identifying families that need the contact and better ways of addressing those needs. The district’s two social workers “were instrumental” in raising those numbers, Yates-Wickus.
It added another social worker to its staff for the 2021-22 school year “and we’re really looking forward to that, because it was a struggle,” Yates-Wickus said. “I mean, our social workers were really, really swamped with all of the referrals they were trying to meet. And then I think with the COVID-19 pandemic, that just kind of multiplied things, so I’m just really happy with how many kids they were able to refer” and see.
However, a shortage of mental health providers in Sauk County — and elsewhere — remains a problem, she said. Some Baraboo students are on waitlists because providers don’t have the capacity to serve everyone.
“There’s just a lack of available mental health resources for students and families,” she said, “and everybody tries so hard to be able to provide those services, but there just aren’t enough people to do it.”
Sauk County suicide rates
Suicide rates in Sauk County rose slightly last year, from 15.5 per 100,000 people in 2018 and 2019 to 20.2 in 2020, according to Sara Jesse, community health strategist for the county health department. She didn’t have data on youth suicide rates.
Ten county residents killed themselves in 2019, while 13 did in 2020.
So far in 2021, there have been eight suicide deaths: “Not looking good…” Jesse said in an email.
“Suicide is the most preventable kind of death,” she said, adding that prevention “is everyone’s business.”
She encouraged everyone to sign up for the county’s free training in “Youth Mental Health First Aid” or suicide prevention training. They are provided quarterly and by request, which can be made by calling Sauk County Public Health at 608-355-3290.
Funding
Both Yates-Wickus and DeSanto said they’re optimistic that lawmakers are listening to their concerns about mental health funding. The student services director said she recently met with staffers from Senators Ron Johnson and Tammy Baldwin’s offices to talk about it and both indicated support.
“They were very positive conversations,” Yates-Wickus said.
DeSanto said her organization allocated its own financial resources for mental health training, but more funds are needed from the local, state and federal level. Community needs assessments always show mental wellness, especially for youth, as a priority, she said, “yet we don’t see allocated funds, whether it be state, local, county, being allocated to that as a priority.”
“If we keep going in this direction for our kids and not identifying the needs that they have, we’re going to be in big trouble again and there’ll be another Kodie,” she said. “And that’s what we have to stop.”
