Baraboo programs improve response to youth crises, but more funding, therapists needed

Community members discussed starting a new youth center or implementing other ways to help children and teenagers who are struggling with their mental health last summer, but there hasn’t been concrete progress since then. The grassroots organizers didn’t respond this week to messages from the New Republic.

“With any tragedy, things bubble up, right? There’s immediate action taken. Unfortunately, sometimes that wanes with time even though it’s still right there in front of us,” DeSanto said.

The Baraboo club closed for just over two weeks in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restricted capacity when it reopened, starting at 25% and building up to about 60% currently, according to DeSanto. Since then, children have displayed both resiliency and “more intense behaviors,” she said.

“I think there’s more emotion to our kids, both good and bad,” DeSanto said. “When kids are sad or angry or really dealing with their feelings, it’s a lot. It’s intense. It’s bigger than a typical year for us.