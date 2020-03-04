Baraboo school administrator, other local leaders share story of 'waking from a nightmare'

“I’m really appreciative of the board and your support with that presentation that we continue to do about our time last year. It’s very therapeutic for us, and I do think that there’s a lot of learning for other school districts to hear what to do in a time of crisis,” Mueller said at a Baraboo School Board meeting following the convention.

Board member Gary Cummings, who attended the state convention along with several other board members and school administrators, said he was impressed that the room was “packed” for the session.

Sheri Krause, communications director for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which organizes the state convention, said the Baraboo session was one of about 80 offered to attendees.

“(Mueller) was chosen because districts typically want to hear from other districts that have gone through a major event during the year, especially when it’s something unique, as Baraboo experienced,” Krause said. “They want to be able to learn from each other, hear what worked well, what didn’t work well -- all of those things.”

More than 300 people, chosen by a committee, presented at the national convention, according to Jennifer Rooney, AASA director of meetings and awards.

Mueller and the other Baraboo presenters were not paid to speak at either conference. The school district covers travel expenses for employees to engage in professional development opportunities, such as attending conferences.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.