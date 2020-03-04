Baraboo school administrator, other local leaders share story of 'waking from a nightmare'

Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller describes the 2018 experience started by a photo of Baraboo students appearing to give a Nazi salute as “waking from a nightmare.”
It’s a story that she, along with other local leaders, have been sharing with various groups around the state and country.
Mueller brought it to the American Association of School Administrators’ National Conference on Education Feb. 15 in California. According to Mueller, she was asked to share the district’s story with her peers and provided strategies for them to use in a similar situation.
“It is important to the education profession to share lessons learned with each other for support and assistance,” she wrote in an email to the Baraboo News Republic, adding that audiences have responded “with empathy and gratitude.”
The AASA’s monthly magazine, “School Administrator,” published Mueller’s story in February.
“On Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, our Baraboo school family and community woke up to a nightmare. Today, about 15 months later, we are waking from the nightmare as we continue through the healing process,” it said.
She described the hours immediately following her 5 a.m. wake-up that day when the photo of 56 Baraboo High School students, dressed for prom in May 2018, went viral. “Hateful” and threatening messages inundated her social media and email accounts. The district’s social media account amassed nearly 4,000 comments within the first day.
After sending out a brief message via Twitter and Facebook, Mueller contacted the school board president and the police chief. She and Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten decided to email staff, “encouraging them to try to refrain from dialogue about the photo” until they knew more, according to the story.
“The next few weeks consist of ongoing crisis and communication management,” she wrote. “Threats continued and became more personal as we worked to determine facts and share key messages with our stakeholders,” whom she defined primarily as parents in the district and school board members.
School, city, business and faith leaders in Baraboo came together to host three community events to address the harm caused by the photo and move forward with an action plan.
“We needed to condemn the photo due to the pain it caused, forgive those involved with unconditional love, lead efforts to move forward in the healing process and effectively address root causes that led us here,” Mueller wrote.
Eight principles guided her work, including communicating with stakeholders, seeking outside help, protecting students’ safety and considering legal obligations. The district engaged help from a crisis communications firm, a school public relations group, the Baraboo Police Department and other groups for anti-bias and equity efforts.
To protect students, the district intentionally did not create a list identifying the ones in the photo and refused requests from universities and military recruiters to name them, according to Mueller.
“The school district served as the lightning rod for the global rage to buffer the students from threats as best as possible. This protection works against the overall community’s desire to know details and demands for student punishment,” she wrote.
Citing the First Amendment, the district announced that it was “not in a position to punish the students for their actions.” Instead, Mueller wrote that school officials focused on the impact of the photo rather than the intent of those involved, engaged students in addressing bias and added equity to the district’s strategic plan.
In January, Baraboo School Board President Kevin Vodak, board member Mike Kohlman, Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf, district Communications and Marketing Specialist Holly Henderson and Mueller presented “Waking Up From a Nightmare: The Baraboo Story of Communications Response and Healing” at the Wisconsin State Education Convention in Milwaukee. Their session detailed the events, how they handled communications and “how they rose up from the nightmare to unite their community against hate,” according to the event schedule.
“I’m really appreciative of the board and your support with that presentation that we continue to do about our time last year. It’s very therapeutic for us, and I do think that there’s a lot of learning for other school districts to hear what to do in a time of crisis,” Mueller said at a Baraboo School Board meeting following the convention.
Board member Gary Cummings, who attended the state convention along with several other board members and school administrators, said he was impressed that the room was “packed” for the session.
Sheri Krause, communications director for the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, which organizes the state convention, said the Baraboo session was one of about 80 offered to attendees.
“(Mueller) was chosen because districts typically want to hear from other districts that have gone through a major event during the year, especially when it’s something unique, as Baraboo experienced,” Krause said. “They want to be able to learn from each other, hear what worked well, what didn’t work well -- all of those things.”
More than 300 people, chosen by a committee, presented at the national convention, according to Jennifer Rooney, AASA director of meetings and awards.
Mueller and the other Baraboo presenters were not paid to speak at either conference. The school district covers travel expenses for employees to engage in professional development opportunities, such as attending conferences.
