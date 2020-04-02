Baraboo School Board guarantees staff pay through May 1

Since the state closed all schools starting March 16, the district has paid most employees the same as if schools were open, a decision ratified by the board Monday. Administrators recommended continuing their normal pay at an emergency board meeting March 16 to avoid losing staff members.

“We just don’t want them to experience a hardship,” Mueller told the board then. Updike said the funds were already accounted for in the district’s budget.

Non-certified staff, such as custodians, food service staff and administrative assistants, and administrative professionals who worked on-site to complete essential duties during the first three weeks of the shutdown were offered time-and-a-half pay for those hours.

“There were emails that were sent out in reference to that, which in retrospect, maybe that was premature to do that, but I think it’s important for the board to understand we already did that. We already sent that out,” Board President Kevin Vodak said at the March 16 meeting. “I don’t think that that offer needs to be indefinite. I think that it’s very within our right to revisit that, but I also think it’s important so that people don’t wake up tomorrow wondering if they’re going to get paid.”