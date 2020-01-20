Baraboo School Board indicates plan to create a behavioral task force with teachers, staff, community

“Maybe statistically you can’t show it, but that’s what we’re dealing with,” he said.

According to district data, 67% of Jack Young Middle School students haven’t been written up for behavior problems or were written up once so far this year. Fourteen percent have been written up between two and five times, while 19% have exceeded six times.

“Over 80% of our students are doing the right thing on a regular basis,” Jack Young Middle School Principal Dave Schwarz said, noting that when it comes to behaviors, staff focus most of their time on about 10% of the student body.

Mueller said 19% is high for six or more behavioral write-ups. The district aims to have that category no higher than 7%, she said.

“We have students that really have difficult homes,” she said, “and we have to serve them. And that is taxing us out as a system, because we’re not sure we have all the right strategies or the right resources to really take care of these students.”

Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten said the high school’s current cellphone policy, which has been in place for three years and was “fine-tuned” two years ago, is “working really well.”