Baraboo School Board lets holiday closure stand, expresses desire to reopen as soon as possible

Baraboo School Board members let stand Monday the district’s decision to go virtual through the holiday season, as recommended by the county health department, and complemented students, staff and parents for cooperating with safety measures that allowed schools to remain mostly open throughout the fall.
“I think it’s important that the board take a moment to recognize what was accomplished and take some consolation in that,” said Kevin Vodak, board president. “There are other districts that did not give their students and parents the opportunity to meet face-to-face.”
Vice President Mike Kohlman and member Nancy Thome said they would like a Sauk County Health Department representative to attend upcoming school board meetings to update them on whether it’s safe to return to in-person learning. The topic will remain on the agenda for every meeting.
“It’s not that I want to stay closed any longer than … necessary,” Thome said, “but I would like basically to receive a green light from Sauk County Public Health before I vote to reopen.”
With only one scheduled meeting in December and the first meeting of 2021 on Jan. 11, the board may need to hold a special meeting to discuss the learning model prior to reopening, Vodak said.
The district’s current plan, announced last week by District Administrator Lori Mueller, is to shift to virtual learning from Monday through Jan. 8 due to the health department’s concerns of COVID-19 spreading at holiday gatherings. Mueller was not present in person at Monday’s meeting, but participated virtually.
Several board members said the district’s reopening has gone better than they expected because administrators developed an “outstanding system” and students followed the rules. Vodak said his greatest fear at the outset was that students wouldn’t wear their masks or follow social distancing protocols, but “the kids did their part,” as did parents and staff.
“It’s upon us to get back together face-to-face as soon as we can and as soon as it is deemed to be safe by powers other than us,” Vodak said, later noting the “huge burden” that closing schools puts on families. “But I think it is important to take some solace in the fact that we accomplished what others thought we couldn’t, and we accomplished it with probably the least amount of friction within our buildings than I would have anticipated.”
Retired teacher Paul Kujak agreed, adding that allowing teachers to establish face-to-face relationships with students will make the transition to virtual easier than if the district had started the year with virtual learning.
Emphasizing his desire to return students to classrooms, he said “no one wants this to turn into Dane County, where -- imagine this -- there are kids that have not been in a classroom since March of last year.”
But reopening depends on the actions of community members, said Vice President Mike Kohlman.
He said the number of COVID-19 cases that were transmitted within Baraboo schools is “exceedingly small.” A county health official told the News Republic earlier this month that the department can no longer say where transmission is occurring due to the high volume of cases.
“I would say the onus is on the community, because that’s where things have gotten out of control,” Kohlman said. “That’s where people are socially gathering, not wearing masks, going out to eat face-to-face in restaurants and bars, et cetera. That’s why the world’s on fire right now, and it’s not because of the schools. We didn’t make it worse. It was a safe place for kids, and you know, if that’s people’s priority in this community, then please mask up and follow the guidelines so our kids can get back into the school.”
In other business Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Received a report on the district’s 2019-20 audit. Monica Hauser of Hawkins Ash CPAs, which conducted the audit, said everything was “clean.” “We had no journal entries, so kudos to the (Baraboo School District business office) staff as a very clean audit for us,” she said. “I do 17 audits, and I think I have two or three that have no journal entries, so that’s a very good thing.”
- Approved two long-term guest teachers: Areny Bork, Jack Young Middle School math teacher, and Marcia Roelke, West Kindergarten Center teacher.
- After meeting in closed session, denied a request to change the compensation for the network support specialist position on a 6-1 roll-call vote, with board member Sean McNevin against. Members did not discuss the decision in open session, but Georgine Erickson, an administrative assistant at Al Behrman Elementary School, spoke on behalf of the Secretarial/Clerical Organization during public comment to express concern over the district’s proposal to increase wages for an individual position within the union. Erickson said SCO agreed that the position is underpaid, “but so are the other positions in SCO.” Limited in its bargaining ability due to Act 10, SCO members have received a total raise of $1.31 over the last four school years combined, Erickson said, which isn’t enough to cover cost-of-living increases. “SCO endorses the district increasing the network support specialist by $1.25, but we continue to ask: When are you going to seriously look at the inequities of the other positions in our bargaining unit?” she asked.
- Heard a report on Class of 2021 early graduates. In response to a question from Kevin Vodak, Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten said there are more early graduates than usual this year, both at BHS and across the state, because of the pandemic.
- Approved renewal of the district’s property and casualty insurance for 2021 with Don-Rick Insurance of Baraboo at a total premium cost of almost $279,000, which is a 4.6% decrease from last year’s $292,000 premium.
- Denied an open enrollment request on the recommendation of administrators.
- Approved revisions to the employee handbook.
