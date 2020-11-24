Baraboo School Board lets holiday closure stand, expresses desire to reopen as soon as possible

Several board members said the district’s reopening has gone better than they expected because administrators developed an “outstanding system” and students followed the rules. Vodak said his greatest fear at the outset was that students wouldn’t wear their masks or follow social distancing protocols, but “the kids did their part,” as did parents and staff.

“It’s upon us to get back together face-to-face as soon as we can and as soon as it is deemed to be safe by powers other than us,” Vodak said, later noting the “huge burden” that closing schools puts on families. “But I think it is important to take some solace in the fact that we accomplished what others thought we couldn’t, and we accomplished it with probably the least amount of friction within our buildings than I would have anticipated.”

Retired teacher Paul Kujak agreed, adding that allowing teachers to establish face-to-face relationships with students will make the transition to virtual easier than if the district had started the year with virtual learning.

Emphasizing his desire to return students to classrooms, he said “no one wants this to turn into Dane County, where -- imagine this -- there are kids that have not been in a classroom since March of last year.”