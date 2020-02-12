Baraboo School Board lobbies state legislators on private school vouchers, school funding

“When voucher school programs expand in our community, the School District of Baraboo loses state aid to the voucher schools and our school board must raise additional property taxes to replace the aid lost to the voucher schools or lose that funding permanently under the state-imposed revenue limits,” the resolution states.

Dale Lempa, administrator of Community Christian School of Baraboo, took issue with the document, saying it included several misleading or false statements.

“The resolution proposes that all voucher schools should be required to have an audit of its finances, but participating schools are already required to have annual financial and enrollment audits at their own expense,” Lempa said.

He noted that voucher students also are required to take state-mandated tests unless their parents opt out -- which is the same for public school students -- or the school has fewer than 20 voucher students, and that state aid is “redirected” rather than “removed” from public to private schools for voucher students because the students no longer attend public school.