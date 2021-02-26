Baraboo School Board member networks with Portage, Dells, other area school boards

There are currently no plans for what the consortium will do, though former Baraboo board member Doug Mering suggested using it to lobby legislators for public school funding, Heilman said. If things seem to be going well once the group is more established, he said they could consider expanding it to more districts.

In Portage, Connie Shlimovitz is serving as liaison for the group. She was unavailable for comment Friday. Portage President Steve Pate said “it certainly is a good idea,” but emphasized Shlimovitz would have more information.

Reedsburg School Board President Gary Woolever said he’s participated in the two or three meetings organized so far, which have focused on getting to know the other participants.

Asked what he hopes the group might accomplish, Woolever said, “we’ve been so busy here in Reedsburg, I really haven’t had time to really think about it.”

“Down the road, I don’t know, maybe there’d be some benefit to understanding what policies and procedures other districts are using that may help all of us,” he said, “but at this point, no, I really don’t have any insight on what we hope to accomplish, if anything, other than, you know, let’s just talk once in a while to see what’s going on.”