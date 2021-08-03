Baraboo School Board rejects recommendation to require masks this fall

Students in the Baraboo School District don’t need to wear masks in school this fall — yet — after a motion to adopt a mask mandate failed Monday on a 3-3 vote.
In a special meeting, the school board — missing one member, Vice President Mike Kohlman — rejected recommendations from its own administrative team and medical professionals brought in by new Superintendent Rainey Briggs to advise the board as the 2021-22 school year approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The board could consider the issue again at its regular meeting Monday with all seven members present or at future meetings.
“Any decision we make tonight, we can reverse that,” said member Nancy Thome, who was effectively a swing vote, having supported a mask requirement last year but siding this time with those against a mandate. “It may only be in effect a week, it may be in effect a month. We’re not sure at this point, but if we start with masks, we’ll never know whether we could have succeeded without masks.”
Members Gwynne Peterson, Alex Schenck and Treasurer Tim Heilman voted in favor of adopting the district administrative team’s recommendation to require universal masking for students and staff regardless of vaccination status this fall, except during lunches, which would be socially distanced, and outdoor recess. Thome, Clerk Paul Kujak and President Kevin Vodak voted against the motion.
Briggs said the administrative team’s recommendation was based on guidance and data from the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics. The Sauk County Health Department also recommended via a Facebook post Monday that everyone in the county, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings due to the CDC recommendation and the county’s “substantial community transmission level.”
Before the vote, the board listened to more than an hour of public comment from almost two dozen community members, including parents, students and local medical professionals. Their comments were split 12-11 between those in against a mask rule and those in favor. Nearly 100 people spread out in the Baraboo High School commons to watch the meeting.
Three current Baraboo students urged the board not to require masks, some citing their own health issues or anxiety when they wear masks.
Pediatricians’ advice
The agenda also included presentations from two medical experts: Sabrina Butteris, a pediatrician with UW Health and the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison who participated remotely, and Karen Ailsworth, a Baraboo pediatrician.
Both doctors urged the district to require masks this year.
They said the delta variant, unlike previous variants, can spread through people who are fully vaccinated. What health experts and local medical providers are concerned about, Butteris said, is that the virus is being allowed to continue spreading which may lead to future variants that are more dangerous to children and vulnerable vaccinated people.
“I would just really caution you to stop thinking about this as a disease of adults only,” she said, “and recognize that kids will get sick from it, and they’re probably going to get more sick as there’s a more transmissible variant.”
As society loosens its public health measures, “we will start to see more COVID in kids, and so those numbers will go up,” she said. “I mean, that’s largely inevitable.”
Butteris said studies show that masks are effective at stopping children from transmitting the virus to each other and that social distancing isn’t as much of a concern if everyone is properly masked. With universal masking in schools, only people who test positive would need to stay home and isolate, she said; when masks are optional, everyone identified as a close contact has to quarantine.
She cautioned people from relying on data from 2020 and last school year when most children were home at first and then in largely masked environments.
Asked about concerns that masks could be harmful to children’s mental health, Ailsworth and Butteris said there’s no evidence to suggest masks are the cause of mental health issues, because there have been many other potential factors at play during the pandemic. On whether masks are still beneficial if they’re dirty or kept in a child’s pocket, Butteris said, “hundred percent.”
“Many, many, many, many kids across the globe have been wearing masks now for the last 18 months,” she said. “They’re not causing kids to get sick. They’re not causing new health problems. They are protecting them from giving and getting COVID.”
Board discussion
Schenck, a parent of a child in the district, said his goal is to “maximize the time that we get our kids in school in person” and that making masks optional would mean more in-person time lost due to quarantines.
Retired educator Peterson agreed, adding that the priority also needs to be on students’ safety.
“I believe, as you can tell by my emotion, that this is the route to go to keep our kids safe, get them back in person,” she said of a mask mandate.
Kujak, a retired teacher, said he favored making masks optional, noting the most vulnerable populations have high vaccination rates and that parents have access to more data to inform their decisions now than last year. Parents, he said, are asking “to have a choice.”
Thome pointed to data that shows, as of July 29, 1% of children in Wisconsin who contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized, while three children have died from it.
“Those of you who know me, know that I’m a person who usually follows the scientific data and respects expertise, but it doesn’t seem to me like the CDC itself is following the data,” Thome said, acknowledging Butteris’ earlier point that the CDC has access to more up-to-date data than the public, “and I’m sure that’s true, but I think it’s incumbent then upon the CDC to show us that data.”
She said the current problem in Wisconsin is too many people choosing not to be vaccinated.
“As a school district, if we seriously want to try to eliminate COVID, I believe we should be talking about a vaccine mandate, which the law says we can do and there are other school districts in the country who have already done that,” said Thome, an attorney, “but none of us are talking about that. Why? Because we know it would be very difficult politically.
“So, I’m not willing to mandate masks when I think mandating vaccines would be more effective and to put the burden of eliminating COVID on our students. I think it’s incumbent upon us adults to get vaccinated,” she said.
President Vodak said the district’s bus company will require students and drivers to wear masks on buses this school year, regardless of the board’s decision.
Heilman, another retired teacher, said people on both sides of the debate share common ground with wanting to “beat COVID,” have students in classrooms and not wear masks.
“The most important thing we could do as a community if we want to beat this is we have got to pull together and work together. Having two opposite sides fighting will not do us any good,” he said. “We need to pull together, OK? Regardless of which way this goes.”
