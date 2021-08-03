Baraboo School Board rejects recommendation to require masks this fall

“Many, many, many, many kids across the globe have been wearing masks now for the last 18 months,” she said. “They’re not causing kids to get sick. They’re not causing new health problems. They are protecting them from giving and getting COVID.”

Board discussion

Schenck, a parent of a child in the district, said his goal is to “maximize the time that we get our kids in school in person” and that making masks optional would mean more in-person time lost due to quarantines.

Retired educator Peterson agreed, adding that the priority also needs to be on students’ safety.

“I believe, as you can tell by my emotion, that this is the route to go to keep our kids safe, get them back in person,” she said of a mask mandate.

Kujak, a retired teacher, said he favored making masks optional, noting the most vulnerable populations have high vaccination rates and that parents have access to more data to inform their decisions now than last year. Parents, he said, are asking “to have a choice.”

Thome pointed to data that shows, as of July 29, 1% of children in Wisconsin who contracted COVID-19 have been hospitalized, while three children have died from it.