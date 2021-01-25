Baraboo School Board soliciting community input on next superintendent

Community members have one week to give their opinions on which characteristics a good school superintendent should have, as Baraboo School District’s ad hoc search committee moves toward the next step in the search process.
Chairman Mike Kohlman said the committee is developing a “leadership profile” that will guide the school board’s process to replace outgoing District Administrator Lori Mueller. He already asked principals, other district administrators and leaders from the district’s two unions for their preferred characteristics, and now he wants the rest of the district to chime in on the resulting 17.
“There’s only one position in the district that reports directly to the board, and that’s the district administrator, so it’s really the one hire that the responsibility for making that decision falls 100% on the board,” Kohlman said. “However, it’s a position that impacts students, parents, teachers, administration and the community, so it’s important that all of these stakeholders be given an opportunity to weigh in on what they believe makes a great district administrator, and that’s why I’m soliciting their input for this leadership profile.”
Until Feb. 1, community members, district staff, parents and students can choose the four qualities they think are most important for the next district leader to hold. Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/3F69R5D.
Mueller announced in November that she would resign as district administrator after this school year to move to Florida and start a position with a private consulting firm.
When the board chose her to fill the post in 2015, it hired her “straight from within” and didn’t interview any other candidates, said Bill Froelich, spokesman for the Baraboo Education Association. Members of the teachers union weren’t happy with what they saw as a lack of process then and don’t feel involved in the decision-making now, he said.
“People don’t feel like their voice is being heard on a lot of issues, and to me this is just another situation that kind of mirrors that concern,” Froelich said.
The school board decided again to conduct the search on its own, without the aid of a search firm, Kohlman said.
Froelich said union leaders received an email from Kohlman on Jan. 15 asking for their input on characteristics and they responded with questions about the process. Kohlman replied, Froelich said, but BEA leaders still don’t know how the board plans to pare down candidates and make the final decision. He wasn’t sure if they answered his original query. Leaders of the BEA and Secretarial/Clerical Organization didn’t respond to emails Monday from the News Republic.
Froelich said if the board really wants stakeholders’ input, it should have created a small search committee that includes some stakeholders, rather than just asking them for a list of qualities. The ad hoc committee consists of Kohlman, Board President Kevin Vodak and member Gwynne Peterson.
“To me, it doesn’t sound like it’s much of a process other than getting a list of -- and you can put down anything you want for a characteristic that sounds nice, but then is always subject to interpretation on the other end,” Froelich said.
Kohlman said the search committee will compile the results of the community survey and start narrowing down candidates with phone interviews and reference checks during the first week of February. As of Monday morning, 26 people had applied for the position and none were internal staff, Kohlman said. Once the field has been narrowed down to five finalists or fewer, their names will be released.
The rest of the process and timeline remains fluid, though he expects there will be “several rounds of interviews.” Kohlman said he’s hoping to organize public virtual meetings for stakeholders to ask the finalists questions, through a moderator, and offer input afterwards. He’s aiming to have a decision by March.
The position has been posted to the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network since before the holidays, Kohlman said. Applications are due by Jan. 29.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.