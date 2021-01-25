Baraboo School Board soliciting community input on next superintendent

“People don’t feel like their voice is being heard on a lot of issues, and to me this is just another situation that kind of mirrors that concern,” Froelich said.

The school board decided again to conduct the search on its own, without the aid of a search firm, Kohlman said.

Froelich said union leaders received an email from Kohlman on Jan. 15 asking for their input on characteristics and they responded with questions about the process. Kohlman replied, Froelich said, but BEA leaders still don’t know how the board plans to pare down candidates and make the final decision. He wasn’t sure if they answered his original query. Leaders of the BEA and Secretarial/Clerical Organization didn’t respond to emails Monday from the News Republic.

Froelich said if the board really wants stakeholders’ input, it should have created a small search committee that includes some stakeholders, rather than just asking them for a list of qualities. The ad hoc committee consists of Kohlman, Board President Kevin Vodak and member Gwynne Peterson.

“To me, it doesn’t sound like it’s much of a process other than getting a list of -- and you can put down anything you want for a characteristic that sounds nice, but then is always subject to interpretation on the other end,” Froelich said.