Baraboo School District adds two new admin positions

The Baraboo School Board authorized the addition of two new administrative positions Monday, citing a need for them and continued efforts to address vacancies the district has been unable to fill.

President Kevin Vodak said the cost of the new central office liaison and a nine-month position for an administrative assistant at Jack Young Middle School will be offset by a full-time position in the current budget that was never filled. The two positions are estimated to cost $97,000 annually, which means about $48,500 for the current year, according to Business Director Yvette Updike.

“There was very good rationale that was provided to us as a (Personnel) Committee as to the value of these two positions, but I want to make sure that the board understands that there are other needs and concerns that we’re trying to address and are aware of those needs,” Vodak said.

The other needs throughout the district include unfilled vacancies, which Vodak said is a problem facing schools across the state in multiple types of positions. District officials are considering alternative solutions, he said, such as asking if any existing employees would be willing to take on additional hours to make up for the work not being done.

Committee members Alex Schenck and Katie Kalish echoed Vodak about the additions being necessary.