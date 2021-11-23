Baraboo School District adds two new admin positions

The Baraboo School Board authorized the addition of two new administrative positions Monday, citing a need for them and continued efforts to address vacancies the district has been unable to fill.
President Kevin Vodak said the cost of the new central office liaison and a nine-month position for an administrative assistant at Jack Young Middle School will be offset by a full-time position in the current budget that was never filled. The two positions are estimated to cost $97,000 annually, which means about $48,500 for the current year, according to Business Director Yvette Updike.
“There was very good rationale that was provided to us as a (Personnel) Committee as to the value of these two positions, but I want to make sure that the board understands that there are other needs and concerns that we’re trying to address and are aware of those needs,” Vodak said.
The other needs throughout the district include unfilled vacancies, which Vodak said is a problem facing schools across the state in multiple types of positions. District officials are considering alternative solutions, he said, such as asking if any existing employees would be willing to take on additional hours to make up for the work not being done.
Committee members Alex Schenck and Katie Kalish echoed Vodak about the additions being necessary.
“I think that there is a demonstrated need for both of these positions, and I think the district has thought carefully about how they could fit it into the finances,” Kalish said. “... I think they’ll make our district better.”
In other action Monday, the school board:
- Approved the 2022 district property insurance renewal recommended by insurance agent Dan Lewison of Don-Rick Insurance at a total cost of $305,831, excluding cybersecurity insurance for which he’s still waiting for a quote. If the cybersecurity portion costs more than $20,000, he said he will come back to the board for approval in December. The district’s property insurance costs are going up next year compared to $291,093 this year, partially due to changes in the market and a $9.5 million increase in Baraboo schools’ property values, Lewison said.
- Received a report about the district’s 2020-21 audited financial statements from Monica Hauser of Hawkins Ash CPAs. She said the firm conducts a financial audit as well as checks the district’s compliance with regard to federal and state grants. It found no issues and made no journal entries, which she said is “a very significant thing. I personally partner with 17 public school audits, and I have very few that are that clean, so kudos to the staff making sure that things are ready for audit and that we’re getting good, accurate information to the board.”
- Approved changes to the employee handbook, including making the pay rate for all substitute teachers $140 per day, rather than having a lower rate for those who didn’t retire from the Baraboo School District; and allowing paid holidays and vacation hours to count toward overtime pay calculations.
- Conducted a second reading of a new policy on suicide prevention, intervention and postvention and revisions to two existing policies on employee protection from retaliation and exit interviews.
- Hired Julie Witmer as a speech and language pathologist.
- Approved alternative open enrollment requests from three students applying to remain in the district after moving and four applying to attend school elsewhere, two of whom never attended Baraboo and two who wanted to leave because there was no space in the district’s virtual option.
- Authorized long-term guest teacher rates for Colin Trulock, fifth grade at East Elementary; Renee Cefalu, 4K at West Elementary; and Lori Nadolski, kindergarten at East.
- Heard public comments from Doug Mering, Steve Paske, Mike Scherck and Scott Frostman.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.