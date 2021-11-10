Baraboo School District admin building slated for $51,000 in projects to address issues

The Baraboo School District’s administration building will get about $51,000 in upgrades, likely over the winter holiday, after the school board approved the projects Monday.

Dan O’Brien, buildings and grounds director, said the building has several issues, which Superintendent Rainey Briggs asked him to look into when he started here earlier this year. They include a conference room that’s too small, a lack of privacy when conducting confidential meetings and inconsistent temperatures throughout the building.

“Anybody that’s been in the admin building knows that we have six tables in the middle of all the offices that are surrounded, so there’s not a lot of confidentiality in that space when they have any kind of large meeting, so he had asked if we could maybe expand the existing conference room that’s in that building,” O’Brien told the school board Monday.

His plan is to expand it using space just outside of the conference room currently serving as a seating area that is rarely used, O’Brien said. With construction, electrical and flooring, that option would cost an estimated $17,400.

To address the privacy issue, he proposed soundproofing the interior walls in each office at an estimated cost of $29,000.