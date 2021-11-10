Baraboo School District admin building slated for $51,000 in projects to address issues

The Baraboo School District’s administration building will get about $51,000 in upgrades, likely over the winter holiday, after the school board approved the projects Monday.
Dan O’Brien, buildings and grounds director, said the building has several issues, which Superintendent Rainey Briggs asked him to look into when he started here earlier this year. They include a conference room that’s too small, a lack of privacy when conducting confidential meetings and inconsistent temperatures throughout the building.
“Anybody that’s been in the admin building knows that we have six tables in the middle of all the offices that are surrounded, so there’s not a lot of confidentiality in that space when they have any kind of large meeting, so he had asked if we could maybe expand the existing conference room that’s in that building,” O’Brien told the school board Monday.
His plan is to expand it using space just outside of the conference room currently serving as a seating area that is rarely used, O’Brien said. With construction, electrical and flooring, that option would cost an estimated $17,400.
To address the privacy issue, he proposed soundproofing the interior walls in each office at an estimated cost of $29,000.
O’Brien proposed updating the building’s HVAC system because the current system leaves most offices too cold, he said, adding that almost every office in the building has a space heater to compensate. He’s waiting on an estimate from Pointon Heating & Air Conditioning but expects the project to come in around $5,000.
Funding for the projects will come from the district’s current buildings and grounds budget, O’Brien said, meaning they won't require additional funds.
The school board unanimously approved the expenses.
“They seem like reasonable improvements to the admin building,” said Mike Kohlman, chairman of the Buildings, Grounds and Transportation Committee.
O’Brien said he expects the work to be done over two weeks around Christmas, preventing it from disrupting staff.
“I think we can come pretty close,” he said. “I don’t know if we would have all the cleaning and everything done, but when we come back from break, it should be almost done.”
The district purchased the former Badgerland Financial Building in West Baraboo for $662,000 in 2016 using a state loan that was expected to be paid off within 10 years. It took roughly half that time, as it was paid off at the end of the 2021 fiscal year, according to district spokesperson Liz Crammond.
In other business Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Heard an update from Mark Hanson of Appleton-based Hoffman Planning, Design & Construction on a possible solar project that would put a 150.9 kilowatt solar array on the middle school roof and a 200.3 kW system on the high school roof. At an estimated net cost of $166,500 and $213,750 respectively, Hanson said the renewable energy systems would fully pay for themselves in under 15 years by saving the district money on utility costs. The board had not made a final decision on whether to move forward with the project.
- Approved new staff appointments: Lakota Krueger, eighth grade English language arts teacher; Tierney Cutrell, third grade teacher at Al Behrman Elementary; and Amaad Strong, special education teacher at Baraboo High School.
- Consented to two students’ alternative applications to open enroll out to McFarland.
- Amended the district’s 2021-22 contract with Cooperative Education Service Agency 5 to cover additional services because the district was unable to fill two speech and language pathologist positions in-house.
- Approved the first readings of a new policy on suicide prevention, intervention and postvention and revisions to two existing policies on employee protection from retaliation and exit interviews.
- Received a report from Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten who said 18 students are requesting early graduation this year. The number is consistent with past years except 2020-21, which was higher than usual due to COVID-19, he said.
- Heard a recommendation from Activities Director Jim Langkamp to continue with the district’s current COVID-19 protocols with regard to athletics. Under the protocols, students and spectators are required to wear masks in school buildings, with the exception of athletes who are actively participating in the sport. Masks are not required outdoors.
- Saw a presentation about new K-5 literacy resources the district added this year, including Wit and Wisdom, which will help student build background knowledge and language comprehension, and Heggerty Phonemic Awareness, Sonday Phonics and Handwriting Without Tears, which help build foundational skills and word recognition.
- Listened to public comments from Baraboo residents Robertas Kirkliauskas, Scott Frostman and Steve Paske.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.