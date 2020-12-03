 Skip to main content
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller resigning at end of school year
Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller resigning at end of school year

Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller answers a question during at a September school board meeting at Baraboo High School.

Baraboo School District Administrator Lori Mueller announced in an email to district staff Thursday she is resigning from her position at the end of the school year. 

"Over the past decade, I have joined you in pouring my heart and soul into the success of the School District of Baraboo and its students, families, and overall community," Mueller wrote in the email. "I have truly loved every moment of this journey with you, but now my personal journey is taking me in a new direction. At the conclusion of this school year, I am taking an opportunity with the Donovan Group to serve K-12 public schools on a larger scale."

