Baraboo School District joins efforts to redefine college and career readiness

The Baraboo School District has joined schools across Wisconsin and the nation in efforts to redefine how college and career readiness is measured in students.
Jane McMahon, an instructional facilitator for the district, introduced the school board Monday to Redefining Ready!, an initiative by the national AASA, the School Superintendents Association. The district is one of 25 schools learning about it in a cohort led by the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, she said.
“This is not a new initiative, so no fears there,” McMahon said. “It’s just a new way -- a better way, I think you’ll see -- of looking at how we define what makes our students ready for college or career once they graduate from Baraboo High School.”
The movement is in response to “dismal college and career readiness scores reported by standardized test makers that fail to portray a comprehensive picture of student potential,” according to its website.
“Students learn in a variety of ways. They should be able to demonstrate readiness in a variety of ways,” it states.
Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller said the AASA has been working on Redefining Ready! for several years because current accountability measures might give stakeholders a false impression of how well their school districts are preparing students for life after high school.
“There’s a national movement to have school districts tell their stories differently with this Redefining Ready,” Mueller said.
Currently, the state grades school districts on college and career readiness using two primary metrics: student attendance and standardized test scores, McMahon said. That measure is included on each Wisconsin district’s report card, issued annually -- except in 2019-20, because of the coronavirus pandemic -- by the state Department of Public Instruction.
“It’s not enough, right?” McMahon said. “When you think about the things that make you college and career ready. … I think about the sports that I was involved in, the co-curriculars, all of those other things that make you ready socially and emotionally, intellectually, to really enter world after school.”
On a team with other district and high school administrators, McMahon has been looking into Redefining Ready!’s multiple metrics, which were developed with research from educational institutions and research organizations, she said. They include testing benchmarks and attendance, but also other factors such as Advanced Placement courses, dual credit courses, community service, industry credentials and co-curricular activities.
“We’re not asking kids to do anything differently,” McMahon said. “We’re just capturing it differently so it encompasses more of what they do, so it captures more of the whole child.”
That information could also help inform schools on how to aim children toward activities during early childhood that will make them more likely to succeed in high school and beyond, she said.
The Wisconsin Redefining Ready Cohort is exploring the possibility of creating a new dashboard template for districts to measure their postsecondary readiness and is hoping to replace the state’s current report card metric, according to WASDA.
When Mike Kohlman, the school board’s vice president, asked about the DPI’s position on the initiative, Mueller noted that the state agency has to report certain accountability measures to the federal government to receive funding, which creates “a little bit of a disconnect.” But, she said, “I think you’d find DPI’s very supportive” of WASDA’s efforts on Redefining Ready, adding that she hopes DPI will take more of a role in it under the newly elected state superintendent.
Baraboo has just dipped its “toes in water with this right now,” McMahon said. Next steps will be to figure out how to pull the district’s relevant data in a way that’s presentable and understandable, finetune the details that will be on its scorecard and present the information to students, parents and community stakeholders, she said.
