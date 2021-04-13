Baraboo School District joins efforts to redefine college and career readiness

That information could also help inform schools on how to aim children toward activities during early childhood that will make them more likely to succeed in high school and beyond, she said.

The Wisconsin Redefining Ready Cohort is exploring the possibility of creating a new dashboard template for districts to measure their postsecondary readiness and is hoping to replace the state’s current report card metric, according to WASDA.

When Mike Kohlman, the school board’s vice president, asked about the DPI’s position on the initiative, Mueller noted that the state agency has to report certain accountability measures to the federal government to receive funding, which creates “a little bit of a disconnect.” But, she said, “I think you’d find DPI’s very supportive” of WASDA’s efforts on Redefining Ready, adding that she hopes DPI will take more of a role in it under the newly elected state superintendent.

Baraboo has just dipped its “toes in water with this right now,” McMahon said. Next steps will be to figure out how to pull the district’s relevant data in a way that’s presentable and understandable, finetune the details that will be on its scorecard and present the information to students, parents and community stakeholders, she said.

