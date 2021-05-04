Baraboo School District offering community tours of middle school construction

Community members can get a personal tour of the construction at Baraboo’s middle school, as crews continue to make progress ahead of schedule.

Brian Horras, construction manager from CG Schmidt, said his workers have been able to get into many spaces they weren’t expecting this early, thanks to the flexibility of Jack Young Middle School’s administration, staff and students, which means they will have less to do over the summer.

“They’ve saved the district a lot of money by being so flexible,” Horras said Monday at the end of a school board tour of the building.

But because not everything can be moved up in the timeline, the $41.7 million renovation and addition will be finished right before students return this fall, the same as previously planned, Horras said.

The band room, which wasn’t supposed to be started until summer, is already done, along with the adjacent practice rooms and jazz ensemble room. Staff have already moved into the new student services area, now located next to the front office and featuring “acoustical rooms” to block noise when a student is having an outburst. The auxiliary gymnasium and some academic spaces are also completed.