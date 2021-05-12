Baraboo School District plans to host vaccine clinic for students next month

Baraboo High School will once again become the site of a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic -- this time for students, District Administrator Lori Mueller announced Monday.

“This is really early planning stages,” Mueller said during a school board meeting.

She said SSM Health offered to help the district host a clinic, expected to be June 2, where students over a certain age will be able to receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second-dose clinic would be June 23. By the time plans are finalized, the clinic should be able to vaccinate students 12 and older -- with parent or guardian consent -- given the FDA’s recent expansion of Pfizer’s emergency-use authorization, Mueller said.

Like the event held for teachers in March, she expects this vaccination clinic to include local private schools and the Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts.