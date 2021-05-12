Baraboo School District plans to host vaccine clinic for students next month

Baraboo High School will once again become the site of a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic -- this time for students, District Administrator Lori Mueller announced Monday.
“This is really early planning stages,” Mueller said during a school board meeting.
She said SSM Health offered to help the district host a clinic, expected to be June 2, where students over a certain age will be able to receive their first dose of Pfizer vaccine. The second-dose clinic would be June 23. By the time plans are finalized, the clinic should be able to vaccinate students 12 and older -- with parent or guardian consent -- given the FDA’s recent expansion of Pfizer’s emergency-use authorization, Mueller said.
Like the event held for teachers in March, she expects this vaccination clinic to include local private schools and the Wisconsin Dells and Lodi school districts.
At the same meeting, Sauk County Health Officer Treemanisha Stewart provided an update on the local COVID-19 situation, confirming students should still wear masks outdoors if they aren’t at least 6 feet away from other people. While local metrics are better than they were during the community’s winter coronavirus surge and vaccinations are helping, Stewart said case activity is still high and mask-wearing in public remains necessary.
“Everything that we’ve been saying from the beginning is still very much needed to continue to prevent this,” she said.
Board member Nancy Thome asked Stewart to clarify public health guidance because parents have been contacting school officials asking them to drop the district’s mask policy when students are outdoors. New CDC guidance allows fully vaccinated adults to gather maskless outdoors “except in certain crowded settings and venues,” but Stewart said the guidance hasn’t changed for school-aged children.
“We do still see a lot of infections in children. I mean, it’s not a super surge or anything like that, but it’s still enough … to say that we’re seeing it in children,” she said.
