Baraboo School District refuses to disclose number of COVID-19 cases

Citing privacy concerns, the Baraboo School District will not publicly divulge the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases -- at least not until they are numerous enough to prevent community members from being able to identify the individuals involved.

Michael Julka of Boardman Clark, the district’s legal counsel, advised school officials Wednesday to prioritize student and staff privacy rights over transparency with the public. If the district were to report that one employee tested positive, others would know who it was based on who was absent for two weeks to quarantine, according to his legal opinion.

District Administrator Lori Mueller shared Julka’s opinion with the News Republic in an email Thursday after two requests for it.

“Obviously, if the number of positive cases increases it becomes more difficult to identify specific individuals, but not that much more difficult,” Julka wrote. “It might be different if the District closes completely to in person instruction or if a particular school building closes because then everyone is home and people will not be able to tell if a ‘specific’ person is missing.”

In the same email, Mueller declined to set a threshold at which she would report case numbers.