Baraboo School District requires three dozen staff to pay up to $4,200 to shift pay structure

“I think where most of the staff is having a big issue with this is that we … had no knowledge of this being changed,” one said in April. “In fact, many of us only had one day -- we were told this and we only had one day to decide how we wanted to pay this back.”

The Thursday after the school board voted to “direct the business office to address the problem individually with each employee that it affects and come up with a solution individually,” the employee and 35 co-workers received an email from the business office informing them that the district was looking to change the pay schedule. It asked for a meeting the next day.

On the following Monday, the worker had to decide if they wanted to put the overtime earned for voluntarily working in the first three weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown toward the more than $3,000 they had just found out they owed the district.

Being asked to pay the district back was “really tough,” the worker said, especially having to decide on a method quickly and then break the news to their family. They noted that many custodial staff have spouses who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.