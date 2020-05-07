Baraboo School District requires three dozen staff to pay up to $4,200 to shift pay structure

Amidst a pandemic already bringing financial hardship to many families, the Baraboo School District is reducing three dozen employees’ paychecks to shift them from an annualized pay structure to an hourly one — a measure costing those employees between $3,000 and $4,000 each.
Yvette Updike, the district’s business director, said the shift is meant to “clean up pay practices” that preceded her time in Baraboo. Under the annualized method implemented in 2016 by former business director Bob Avery, hourly employees have been paid in 24 equal installments throughout the year, essentially getting paid ahead of hours they actually worked. Now, to “rectify” the situation they’ll be shifting back to an hourly structure that pays staff after work is completed, Updike said.
“It was not an error, and I think that’s the biggest misconception out there,” she said of the annualized structure. “It’s not an error. It’s just that hourly people were paid in advance of those actual hours worked. … That, in my mind, was not a best practice for the school district.”
Impact on staff
But two affected employees, who agreed to share their experiences with the News Republic on the condition of anonymity for fear of potential retaliation, questioned the district’s timing and how it informed them of the issue only after the school board addressed it at a March 30 meeting.
“I think where most of the staff is having a big issue with this is that we … had no knowledge of this being changed,” one said in April. “In fact, many of us only had one day -- we were told this and we only had one day to decide how we wanted to pay this back.”
The Thursday after the school board voted to “direct the business office to address the problem individually with each employee that it affects and come up with a solution individually,” the employee and 35 co-workers received an email from the business office informing them that the district was looking to change the pay schedule. It asked for a meeting the next day.
On the following Monday, the worker had to decide if they wanted to put the overtime earned for voluntarily working in the first three weeks of the COVID-19 shutdown toward the more than $3,000 they had just found out they owed the district.
Being asked to pay the district back was “really tough,” the worker said, especially having to decide on a method quickly and then break the news to their family. They noted that many custodial staff have spouses who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
“I mean, I really love my job and I like working for the district,” one said. “We’re not a high-paid group, and there’s been other things in the past two years that have reduced our pay, like health insurance. It was tough. It is 12, almost 13%, of my take-home pay, and things are tight, so it was very tough.”
Because the district has categorized maintenance and custodial staff -- along with administrators, teachers, paraprofessionals and other staff -- as essential employees under the state’s quarantine orders, they are expected to work at school buildings, unlike other staff who can work remotely. If essential employees can’t work, due to a lack of available child care, quarantine or other reason, they have to use personal or sick leave to receive pay, according to a resolution the school board passed March 30. A second option, mandated by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act signed by President Donald Trump in March, allows those employees to receive two-thirds of their regular pay under an emergency expansion of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
The pay reduction caused by switching to an hourly structure would compound any reduction essential employees who can’t work may be seeing. Non-essential staff are on paid administrative leave, meaning they continue getting paid despite not working, a move the school board took to “keep everybody whole.”
The employee said the way the district informed them of the pay reduction “was pretty tough. Bad for morale, for sure.” Knowing that they are one of the only groups working at schools right now makes it harder to stomach, the worker said.
“If we can’t work, there’s no flexibility. You have to use sick time or vacation time,” they said. “We keep getting these emails and video emails about how they’re being so flexible and for staff to take out time for their mental health … but it doesn’t seem to apply to us.”
The 36 current employees affected by the change, 17 of whom were custodians, also included maintenance workers, administrative assistants and other office staff.
Repayment options
Another staff member, who said they are being “pretty severely affected” by the pay structure shift, will be paying it off over an extended period of time.
The district presented six payment options for staff to choose from, ranging from going without pay the entire month of July to distributing payments across 13 months in the form of paycheck reductions, employees said. They could also put time-and-a-half earnings from the first three weeks of the school closure -- when the school board agreed to pay overtime for hours they worked voluntarily to complete essential duties on-site -- and/or five vacation days toward their debt.
“They gave quote-unquote ‘options,’ I guess, for how we were to do it, but nowhere in there was it like, ‘This was our bad, so we’re just going to take the hit since we just got a huge referendum and, you know, we could maybe compensate people,’” the second employee said.
Materials presented to the school board for its March 30 meeting showed that each of the 36 employees owes between $2,886 to about $4,243 for a total of $118,263.
School board action
At the meeting, Board President Kevin Vodak said the business office proposed changing the pay structure, offering several options, because annualized pay “causes some concerns with reporting, the payroll, online timesheets, et cetera” before the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to shut down.
“In thinking about this over the last three weeks, I think that for us to force a one-size-fits-all option on the employees it affects is probably unfair,” he said. “The business office has stepped up to the plate and said they would be more than willing to sit down individually with each one of these employees, explain how the situation developed and work out an individualized plan to address them.”
He said it likely wouldn’t happen during the shutdown because it would require face-to-face meetings but that the board would leave it to the business office’s discretion.
Board member Mike Kohlman agreed with Vodak, moving to direct Updike and her staff to work individually with each affected employee.
“I really struggled with the idea of the hardship that some of these guys would have to go through,” Kohlman said.
On Thursday, Vodak said the fact Updike had already brought the issue to staff in the week after the meeting “speaks to the efficiency of the business office rather than my belief that they wouldn’t have time to do it.”
He said it was time-sensitive because the time-and-a-half pay option wouldn’t be available after a certain point. Vodak said affected employees are still getting paid and if the situation were to change and employees were no longer getting paid, payback plans “would be revisited.”
Background
In July 2016, Bob Avery realigned all hourly employees to be paid on the same fiscal year payroll cycle as administration and teachers, according to board materials.
Updike said she doesn't know why annualized pay was implemented because it was before her time with the district. According to March 30 meeting materials, it was “implemented unilaterally” by the former business director “against the advice of Business Office staff.”
Meeting minutes indicate Avery resigned, was placed on administrative leave in 2017 and paid the district liquidated damages. According to board member Sean McNevin, who was on the board at the time, Avery left for reasons unrelated to the annualized pay structure. The damages were incurred for leaving before his contract was set to expire, McNevin wrote in an email.
March 30 materials said the annualized pay structure leaves the district “liable for uncollectible wage repayments when an employee terminates employment.” Updike said the district hasn’t lost any money from the issue and that any employees in the affected groups who have left since the structure was implemented have been able to pay back what they owed for hours they hadn’t yet worked.
“I think the important part is if there were people that were affected, the district worked with those individuals on a case-by-case basis to … rectify that amount,” she said.
She said they all knew they were paid on an annualized basis. However, the two anonymous employees suggested they weren’t fully informed of what that meant.
At the time annualized pay was first implemented, the district gave a “very convoluted explanation of what they were doing,” the second said. “It sounded like, at the time, they thought that it was the best way to go about paying all of their employees year-round.”
The first said “most” of their co-workers didn’t realize how annualized pay worked until they were told they owed the district money.
“It definitely didn’t seem individualized,” the employee said of the process to shift them to a new structure. “It definitely didn’t seem equitable or flexible, sympathetic, empathetic.”
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
