Baraboo School District sees enrollment decline this year, braces for budget impact

Like most area public schools, the Baraboo School District reported a significant decline in enrollment this year.

At 2,898, Baraboo’s headcount this fall is 125 students fewer than last year, a 4.1% decrease, according to a report in Monday’s school board meeting materials.

Kevin Vodak, school board president, noted at the meeting that the trend is happening nationwide and many places have lost more than 4% of their student population. He said kindergarten seems to be the hardest hit, an observation that Portage district officials have made also.

“I don’t know all the details behind why that would be, but obviously parents are reluctant to send their kids where they’ve never been before because of COVID,” Vodak said.

Compared to last year’s student count presentation, Baraboo made slight gains in its kindergarten classes this year. The majority of the decline was in grades 1-12.

By the numbers