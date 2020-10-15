Baraboo School District sees enrollment decline this year, braces for budget impact

Like most area public schools, the Baraboo School District reported a significant decline in enrollment this year.
At 2,898, Baraboo’s headcount this fall is 125 students fewer than last year, a 4.1% decrease, according to a report in Monday’s school board meeting materials.
Kevin Vodak, school board president, noted at the meeting that the trend is happening nationwide and many places have lost more than 4% of their student population. He said kindergarten seems to be the hardest hit, an observation that Portage district officials have made also.
“I don’t know all the details behind why that would be, but obviously parents are reluctant to send their kids where they’ve never been before because of COVID,” Vodak said.
Compared to last year’s student count presentation, Baraboo made slight gains in its kindergarten classes this year. The majority of the decline was in grades 1-12.
By the numbers
The number of students who live outside of the Baraboo School District but attend school here -- known as open enrollment ins -- have decreased slightly over the last three years from 116 in 2018 to 100 this year, according to Monday’s report. At the same time, open enrollment outs -- those who live in the district but attend school elsewhere -- have increased over the same period, from 170 to 207. The net loss of students due to open enrollment is 107 this year.
A district’s enrollment impacts the aid it receives from the state. However, allocation calculations use a three-year membership average.
“Based on the three-year rolling average, the budget impact is slightly softened,” Vodak said, adding that he’s not optimistic the state will help schools make up the decline in funding.
Monday’s report noted that the net loss of 107 students will result in a $961,517 decrease in aid for the district this year, more than three times the amount the district lost in open enrollment two years ago.
District Administrator Lori Mueller did not attend the meeting in person, instead participating virtually. When asked about it Thursday, she said, “My whereabouts are none of your concern, thank you very much” and ended the call.
Sauk Prairie School District, which has adopted a hybrid learning model this year along with a virtual option, got the plurality of Baraboo’s open enrollment outs this year with 77 Baraboo students.
Also among this year’s open enrollment outs are 50 students who opted for another district’s virtual school. Their numbers have stayed relatively steady over the last five years, though they spiked to 59 in 2019-20. The majority chose McFarland.
The number of home-schooled students in the district was at 160 as of Monday, which is consistent with the last two years.
“Keep in mind, families can always home-school their students,” said Yvette Updike, Baraboo business director, Thursday. Even though the home-school numbers are finalized for state reporting purposes Thursday (Oct. 15), “those numbers will probably continue to change.”
Comparing districts
At Monday’s meeting, Updike presented a comparison of student count data from Badger Conference and other area schools, as reported in a survey.
Among the survey respondents, the districts that lost the most students since September 2019 are Watertown (-281 students), Reedsburg (-203), Portage (-155), Stoughton (-136), Baraboo (-125) and Sauk Prairie (-118). When looking at those numbers as a percent change of the district’s student count, Watertown remains the hardest hit at a 9% decline; Reedsburg remains second with an 8% decline; Portage and River Valley both lost 7%; Sauk Prairie is sixth with a 5% loss and Baraboo is seventh with -4%.
Peter Hibner, Portage Community School District business director, said the survey, conducted by Madison school district officials, asked for districts’ membership counts, which is used for state aid calculations but is slightly different than the headcount. Membership adjusts for open enrollments and part-time students, such as 4K, counting some as a 0.5 or 0.6 full-time equivalent student.
“I think it gets really confusing when they start doing that membership stuff,” Hibner said Wednesday. “… They wanted September FTE and that comes off of what we report to the state, which is fine, but that’s not the numbers I talk about when I talk about our enrollments.”
When looking at Portage’s actual headcount -- not adjusted for full-time equivalency -- the district has 129 fewer students this year than it did last September, a decrease of 5.6%.
