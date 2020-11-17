Baraboo School District to go virtual after Thanksgiving through holiday season

The Baraboo School District will be switching to virtual learning for six weeks following Thanksgiving, as recommended by the Sauk County Health Department, according to a press release sent late Tuesday.
According to District Administrator Lori Mueller, the health department sent the district a written recommendation to shift to a virtual model from Nov. 30 through Jan. 8 due to concerns about COVID-19 spreading at holiday gatherings.
“We are reaching out today to best support you and your family in planning for this shift,” the press release stated. “Fortunately, we have planned for this scenario and are ready to quickly make the transition.”
A small number of students -- those who are English learners or have disabilities -- will continue to receive in-person services at schools as needed, the release said.
The district is planning to reopen schools to students who opted for in-person classes on Jan. 11, though that could change based on local coronavirus cases and the county health department’s guidance.
While schools remain closed, students will be required to attend and participate in classes daily, the release said. They will be able to bring home school-issued computers and tablets and other materials on the last day of in-person classes. They also will be able to pick up additional materials their teachers offer on Wednesdays.
Students without internet access at home should call 608-355-3968 for possible alternatives the district can offer.
Free meals will be provided daily for anyone 18 and younger -- not just students -- through curbside pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at any of the district’s schools, according to the release. Call 608-355-3980 to participate.
Fall sports will continue uninterrupted through the end of the season, Thursday.
