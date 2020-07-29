Baraboo School District to have in-person classes starting Sept. 1, require face coverings

Board member Nancy Thome, the sole "no" vote, said she opposed adopting the in-person option at least for the beginning of the school year. She said the district could address concerns about students who depend on school for nutrition or as an escape from abusive or neglectful parents through other methods.

“I’ve spent literally the better part of the last four days considering this, and I plan to vote no tonight,” Thome said, pointing to 67% of staff being against reopening in person, unknown metrics in the plan and the county’s continuing rise in COVID-19 cases. “We ask our staff and especially our teachers to sacrifice so many things, and I am not comfortable asking them to sacrifice their health.”

Member Paul Kujak, who’s also involved in the retired teachers group, said he’s gone back and forth on the issue of reopening schools, largely because of conversations with members of the public.

“Then I had a conversation with an individual, and this individual shared their opinion … that all schools should focus on is to teach. That’s all we do is teach,” Kujak said. “And that comment helped me decide which way I’m going to go, and that is, there’s no words that I can use to describe how much I disagree with that opinion, that comment, because in today’s society, in today’s day and age, we’re the safe haven of students.