Baraboo school district to implement achievement program

The Baraboo School District is looking to bridge achievement gaps amongst its students with the assistance of a nonprofit organization.
Advancement Via Individual Determination, or AVID, is a 40-year-old nonprofit college readiness program in which implementation has been discussed within the district for a few years, according to Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten. Bildsten said at the district's board meeting Monday staff hopes to fully implement it for the 2022-23 school year.
"It's a proven achievement system that affects the entire building -- all students, all staff -- over time," said Bildsten. "It's also a way to provide some of those students in our buildings who maybe are underrepresented and providing them additional support so that they can achieve their dreams of going on to post-secondary education."
Blidsten said AVID's main mission is to close the opportunity gap between students and prepare all students, regardless of background or socioeconomic status, for college and future success. The program targets writing, critical thinking, teamwork and organization skills.
"It's really nothing different than what we've been doing all along, but it provides some really strong professional development to our staff in order to make it happen," said Blidsten.
According to the AVID website, AVID helps train 85,000 educators on an annual basis. The website also states that it is not a separate program, but rather one that aligns with schools' goals to accelerate the existing work.
Elementary schoolchildren learn about organization, study skills, self-advocacy and communication, according to the website. The site also mentions how its elementary programs help prevent opportunity gaps.
For secondary school attendees, the website reports AVID has developed the AVID Elective Course. It is designed to help underrepresented children receive needed support for success in their most rigorous courses, according to the site.
"It provides sound foundational structures in the school to support both the teachers and the students," said Baraboo School District Director of Secondary Teaching/Learning Jane McMahon. "It offers strategies to create a culture of learning and excellence."
McMahon said teachers receive intensive training to support students in their academic preparedness. She mentioned how students are better informed of opportunities available to them with AVID.
Teachers acquire this training through the AVID Summer Institute, according to McMahon. She said the district's plan is to send eight instructors to the Summer Institute and of those eight, at minimum four would be content teachers along with additional staff members.