Baraboo school district to implement achievement program

According to the AVID website, AVID helps train 85,000 educators on an annual basis. The website also states that it is not a separate program, but rather one that aligns with schools' goals to accelerate the existing work.

Elementary schoolchildren learn about organization, study skills, self-advocacy and communication, according to the website. The site also mentions how its elementary programs help prevent opportunity gaps.

For secondary school attendees, the website reports AVID has developed the AVID Elective Course. It is designed to help underrepresented children receive needed support for success in their most rigorous courses, according to the site.

"It provides sound foundational structures in the school to support both the teachers and the students," said Baraboo School District Director of Secondary Teaching/Learning Jane McMahon. "It offers strategies to create a culture of learning and excellence."

McMahon said teachers receive intensive training to support students in their academic preparedness. She mentioned how students are better informed of opportunities available to them with AVID.

Teachers acquire this training through the AVID Summer Institute, according to McMahon. She said the district's plan is to send eight instructors to the Summer Institute and of those eight, at minimum four would be content teachers along with additional staff members.