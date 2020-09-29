Baraboo School District to release weekly COVID-19 data on new dashboard

Baraboo School District began publicly reporting its COVID-19 numbers and related absences on a weekly basis this week, after the school board approved the move Monday.
“Move to approve. I like it,” Treasurer Sean McNevin said, interrupting District Administrator Lori Mueller’s request for board action on the proposed COVID-19 dashboard. Vice President Mike Kohlman quickly seconded.
The measure passed unanimously, with member Paul Kujak joining over video. The dashboard can be found at www.baraboo.k12.wi.us/district/covid-19-dashboard.cfm.
At Monday’s school board meeting, Mueller introduced a draft version of the dashboard that would report the total positive cases confirmed within the district -- lumping students and staff together -- current active cases and recovered cases, along with the percent of students and staff who are absent from school with COVID-like symptoms or quarantined due to possible exposure.
“We do want to act in the best interest of the community and our families to be as transparent as possible within the parameters that keeps this school district on good foundation,” Mueller said.
Prior to Wednesday, she had been reluctant to state how many positive cases the district has had since schools reopened Sept. 1, citing privacy concerns, even when asked by school board member Nancy Thome. On Wednesday, the district announced it has had fewer than 10 cases overall, while about 4% of students and 1% of staff were currently absent with symptoms or in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Based on updated enrollment numbers shared Monday, 4% of the district's 2,015 in-person students is slightly more than 80.
Sauk County Health Department launches an investigation of a potential outbreak any time 5% of a district’s -- or an individual school’s -- students and/or staff are absent with COVID-like symptoms or there is one positive case, according to the department’s school protocol.
At the meeting Monday, Mueller said there are fewer than five students or staff who are COVID-19 positive and currently in quarantine. In an email earlier that day, she said the district had its first staff member test positive Monday and that "a handful of students" would quarantine as close contacts.
While numbers remain low, they will be reported on the dashboard as less than a certain amount, Mueller said at the meeting.
“At some point, if it gets really large, then it will be easy for us to share without worrying about sharing personal identifiable information,” she said.
Mueller said some families and staff are concerned that they or their children have been exposed to the virus while in school, but she said the district or county health department would contact them directly if they were determined to be a close contact of a positive case.
“I think that our families and our staff get concerned when they see people not in classrooms, not in buildings, and the question is, is that person positive,” Mueller said, “and not knowing creates distress, and there’s not an intent to create distress, but I do think that there are significant numbers of individuals who are absent because we’re erring on the side of caution, keeping them home.”
School nurse Rebecca Christensen said via video that close contacts of positive cases are informed of their potential exposure within the same day the district learns of the test result, though it can take multiple days for test results to be returned to the health department and for the health department to inform the school.
“I think the biggest barrier is just waiting for the test,” Christensen said. “We’ve just got lots of people that are waiting all the time to see if they’re negative or positive, and it’s been -- I hate to say -- a little bit of a backlog the last week.”
Board members instructed district officials to update the dashboard at least weekly. Mueller said daily updates would be possible but “a little intensive for the team.”
Editor's note: This story was updated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to reflect that absences reported on the dashboard include students and staff in quarantine due to possible exposure.
