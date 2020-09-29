Baraboo School District to release weekly COVID-19 data on new dashboard

Based on updated enrollment numbers shared Monday, 4% of the district's 2,015 in-person students is slightly more than 80.

Sauk County Health Department launches an investigation of a potential outbreak any time 5% of a district’s -- or an individual school’s -- students and/or staff are absent with COVID-like symptoms or there is one positive case, according to the department’s school protocol.

At the meeting Monday, Mueller said there are fewer than five students or staff who are COVID-19 positive and currently in quarantine. In an email earlier that day, she said the district had its first staff member test positive Monday and that "a handful of students" would quarantine as close contacts.

While numbers remain low, they will be reported on the dashboard as less than a certain amount, Mueller said at the meeting.

“At some point, if it gets really large, then it will be easy for us to share without worrying about sharing personal identifiable information,” she said.

Mueller said some families and staff are concerned that they or their children have been exposed to the virus while in school, but she said the district or county health department would contact them directly if they were determined to be a close contact of a positive case.