Baraboo School District uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to add more staff

The Baraboo School Board approved Monday adding five new positions and increasing hours for two others next school year using federal coronavirus relief funds, which will run out in three years.
“This is worth having a conversation about, because it does worry me,” said Mike Kohlman, vice president. “It’s a lot of money that we’re going to be on the hook for after those funds run out. I realize and I appreciate that we’re going to need these positions transitioning after the pandemic and we have a lot of needs in these areas, but, you know, hiring people is kind of like a ratchet -- it’s hard to go back."
The board unanimously agreed to add new positions for a health assistant, a school social worker, a psychologist for Jack Young Middle School and two special education teachers, one for the middle school and the other for the high school, just two weeks after adding four others. It also increased two currently part-time positions -- a school psychologist and an elementary special ed teacher -- to full time.
Those positions are expected to cost about $1.33 million over three years, according to the district’s business director, Yvette Updike. They will be funded entirely by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, established through the CARES Act to address needs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Baraboo School District has been allocated more than $5.50 million in ESSER funds, some of which needs to be spent within the next two fiscal years while the rest will last through the 2023-24 fiscal year, according to Updike.
Superintendent Lori Mueller said it would be difficult for the district to use all of the money if it spent it only on one-time costs rather than personnel. While school officials usually are told not to spend temporary funding on recurring costs, she said the intent of ESSER is for districts to add staff.
“The messaging has been different around these funds,” Mueller said, “because the intent of these funds is to really support schools with those needs ... All these positions are going to support a lot of new needs that we wouldn’t have had if there wasn’t a pandemic.”
She said district leadership feel comfortable with their “foundational plan” for using the funds, but will have to be mindful and re-evaluate throughout the three years.
Board member Nancy Thome said the district can always eliminate or choose not to renew positions in the future.
“Just because we have this opportunity now to create these positions, which will help us at this point in time and the money is coming from the federal government -- we don’t have to fund it -- we should take advantage of it, and we’ve got two and a half years to worry about what’s going to happen when the funds run out,” Thome said.
But the need for these positions will likely remain after the funding runs out, members said.
“These are recurring expenses, and at the end of three years, these expenses are not going to go away,” said Treasurer Tim Heilman, “so I think in order to approve these, we just need some kind of an assurance that a plan is in place that there’s going to be ongoing discussion and evaluation of our programs and maybe what’s going to happen at the end of three years with these positions.”
The district needs additional special education teachers because it has an unusually large eight-grade special education class about to move to the high school and “very high” special ed numbers in fourth and fifth grade that will soon move to the middle school, said Director of Student Services Michele Yates-Wickus.
Kevin Vodak, board president, said leaders had a rationale for each of the additional positions, which “I feel able to defend.”
“I’m part of a township that’s getting money from the federal government that we don’t know how to spend, and that’s concerning to me as a taxpayer, so I just want everybody to know that it’s not like it’s just random examples of what the money can be spent on,” Vodak said.
ESSER funds can be spent on efforts to address learning loss, efforts to help students in underserved populations such as racial minorities or low-income families, cleaning supplies, technology to support remote instruction, building upgrades to reduce COVID-19 transmission and mental health services.
Baraboo officials are considering potentially using the funds for alternative education/after-school supports, curriculum, upgrades to air handling units, online learning platforms and virtual instruction, technology upgrades or equipment, protective equipment or supplies, professional development and social-emotional/mental health supports, according to Updike.
In other action Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Accepted the Finance Committee’s recommendation to use the $527,000 the district is protecting to have left at the end of this fiscal year to pay $355,000 for upgrades at the new alternative education building and to pay off loans for the administration building and tennis courts, leaving the remaining $45,000 for the fund balance. The board previously approved the alternative education building work for $330,000, but some building costs have risen since then, officials said.
- Approved a five-day out-of-state trip for the district’s varsity cheerleading team to compete in its first national championship at Disney World in Orlando in February. Coach Krystal Flores said she’s tentatively planning for 15-20 students to go at an estimated cost of $1,464 each, for which they will fundraise. The team will have to qualify to compete.
- Approved total 2021-22 open enrollment applications for 55 students opting to attend school in other districts and 32 students from other districts seeking to attend in Baraboo. Yates-Wickus said the outs were the same number as last year, but the number in has increased from 17 last year. The district had to deny three ins each year because of a lack of special education space.
- Made adjustments to administrative assistant hours and restructured the bilingual resource/educational paraprofessional position.
- Accepted the resignations of Amy Hiel, elementary music teacher, Margaret Zimmerman, East Elementary fifth-grade teacher, and Anthony Perucco, speech and language clinician, and authorized posting all three positions.
- Hired Keagen Stonewerth, Baraboo High School physics teacher, for the 2021-22 school year.
- Approved long-term guest teacher compensation for Dawn Leaver, Baraboo High School family and consumer science, and Mark Klang, Jack Young Middle School math.
- Approved 2021-22 board committee assignments and tentative meeting dates.
- Approved a minor clarification in the Employee Handbook’s section on post-employment benefits for teachers.
- Accepted a minor revision to the 2021-22 school calendar, which won’t affect when students start or end the school year.
- Set 2021-22 school fees and lunch prices at the same prices as this year.
- Met in closed session to discuss negotiations with the Baraboo Education Association and the Secretarial Clerical Organization, consider a teacher proposal to rescind credit reimbursement payback, hear an update on an employee investigation matter, consider restructuring the communications and marketing specialist position and discuss administration transition matters.
- Reconvened in open session to approve BEA supplemental pay of $474.83 per full-time equivalent position and an offer to the BEA that would increase all teachers’ base wages by $525.17 per FTE, which Vodak said is the maximum allowed under state law.
