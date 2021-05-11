Baraboo School District uses federal COVID-19 relief funds to add more staff

Accepted the Finance Committee’s recommendation to use the $527,000 the district is protecting to have left at the end of this fiscal year to pay $355,000 for upgrades at the new alternative education building and to pay off loans for the administration building and tennis courts, leaving the remaining $45,000 for the fund balance. The board previously approved the alternative education building work for $330,000, but some building costs have risen since then, officials said.

Approved a five-day out-of-state trip for the district’s varsity cheerleading team to compete in its first national championship at Disney World in Orlando in February. Coach Krystal Flores said she’s tentatively planning for 15-20 students to go at an estimated cost of $1,464 each, for which they will fundraise. The team will have to qualify to compete.

Approved total 2021-22 open enrollment applications for 55 students opting to attend school in other districts and 32 students from other districts seeking to attend in Baraboo. Yates-Wickus said the outs were the same number as last year, but the number in has increased from 17 last year. The district had to deny three ins each year because of a lack of special education space.

Made adjustments to administrative assistant hours and restructured the bilingual resource/educational paraprofessional position.

Accepted the resignations of Amy Hiel, elementary music teacher, Margaret Zimmerman, East Elementary fifth-grade teacher, and Anthony Perucco, speech and language clinician, and authorized posting all three positions.

Hired Keagen Stonewerth, Baraboo High School physics teacher, for the 2021-22 school year.

Approved long-term guest teacher compensation for Dawn Leaver, Baraboo High School family and consumer science, and Mark Klang, Jack Young Middle School math.

Approved 2021-22 board committee assignments and tentative meeting dates.

Approved a minor clarification in the Employee Handbook’s section on post-employment benefits for teachers.

Accepted a minor revision to the 2021-22 school calendar, which won’t affect when students start or end the school year.

Set 2021-22 school fees and lunch prices at the same prices as this year.

Met in closed session to discuss negotiations with the Baraboo Education Association and the Secretarial Clerical Organization, consider a teacher proposal to rescind credit reimbursement payback, hear an update on an employee investigation matter, consider restructuring the communications and marketing specialist position and discuss administration transition matters.