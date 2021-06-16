Baraboo School District's budget grows 16% in early projections due to pandemic funds

It can use those funds for certain costs over the next two or three years, depending on the particular act. These dollars are less restrictive than the first round of relief funds -- CARES Act and GEER funds -- which provided Baraboo with almost $800,000, Updike said. District leaders have identified potential uses for the money, including after-school support for students, additional staff, such as special education teachers or school psychologists, and virtual instruction.

“None of this is all set in stone,” Updike said. “This is very fluid.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Updike estimated the district’s general revenues to total about $49 million in 2021-22, an increase of 14% over the $43 million in 2020-21, mostly caused by the increase in federal funds.

On the expenses side, early projections show a 16% increase over last year, going from $43 million to almost $50 million. Updike said even though the ESSER funds are calculated over three years, “I have to budget it this next year, even though more than likely there will be rollover that we will continue to review,” Updike said.