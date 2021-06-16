Baraboo School District's budget grows 16% in early projections due to pandemic funds

Early projections show the Baraboo School District’s budget growing by 16% next year, driven largely by federal pandemic relief funds.
Business Director Yvette Updike presented the preliminary 2021-22 budget Monday with an $891,000 deficit while emphasizing the number of variables that remain unknown, including the state budget and district enrollment. Such shortfalls are typical in budget projections at this time of year, she said.
“Don’t be alarmed, even though this is alarming for me in my world,” she said, “... this is something that definitely usually wiggles itself out by the time in October when we really do have final numbers.”
Vice President Mike Kohlman agreed that similar deficits happen every year and said it represents less than 2% of the total budget.
“Anybody who’s ever made a budget, if you’ve hit within 2%, boy, you’ve really done a good job budgeting,” he said. “So, I’m with you, Yvette. I’m staying cool.”
The school board approved the preliminary budget 6-0. Member Gwynne Peterson was absent.
Budget details
Baraboo has been allocated about $5.5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, between the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Updike.
It can use those funds for certain costs over the next two or three years, depending on the particular act. These dollars are less restrictive than the first round of relief funds -- CARES Act and GEER funds -- which provided Baraboo with almost $800,000, Updike said. District leaders have identified potential uses for the money, including after-school support for students, additional staff, such as special education teachers or school psychologists, and virtual instruction.
“None of this is all set in stone,” Updike said. “This is very fluid.”
Updike estimated the district’s general revenues to total about $49 million in 2021-22, an increase of 14% over the $43 million in 2020-21, mostly caused by the increase in federal funds.
On the expenses side, early projections show a 16% increase over last year, going from $43 million to almost $50 million. Updike said even though the ESSER funds are calculated over three years, “I have to budget it this next year, even though more than likely there will be rollover that we will continue to review,” Updike said.
Other costs expected to increase are employee compensation by 1.23%, health insurance and utilities by 5% each and student transportation by 1.4%. The school board previously approved adding new staff, which Updike said will cost an additional $535,000 next year. Not included in that figure, she said, is the new position for a teaching and learning director who will focus on the secondary level. The board approved the new position in May along with restructuring the current teaching and learning director position to focus on the elementary level.
State impact
The most significant unknown at this point is the state’s biennial budget, which, once passed by the state Legislature and signed by the governor, will determine the district’s revenue limit -- a cap on how much it can levy in local property taxes -- and state funding.
It could also affect the district’s federal funds: The Republican-led Joint Finance Committee’s current budget for the state’s K-12 schools doesn’t meet minimum requirements to receive federal stimulus funds, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. The state could miss out on $2.3 billion in funds if the committee doesn’t increase school funding, the State Journal reported last week.
The Baraboo School Board passed a resolution Monday that urges lawmakers to rework the state budget in a way that uses the $4.4 billion in unexpected tax revenue to “provide inflationary increases in state aid to school districts for ongoing expenses as well as qualify Wisconsin schools to receive their rightful share of one-time federal COVID relief funding.”
“We just want to send our voice to Madison saying that we need to fund public education the way they promised us,” said Treasurer Tim Heilman, who proposed the resolution.
Former board member Doug Mering also spoke on the issue during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting. He asked community members to contact state Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, both of whom voted for the current education budget and represent parts of the Baraboo district.
“We are obviously at an impasse in our Joint Finance Committee, and ... if you have any concerns, bring it to them,” Mering said.
In other business Monday, the Baraboo School Board:
- Met in closed session to consult with legal counsel on potential litigation and consider a teacher’s request for retirement benefit changes and/or sick leave payout changes. It did not take any action after the closed meeting.
- Accepted resignations from Jennifer Rathsack, speech and language pathologist; Spencer Rohlinger, Baraboo High School science teacher; and Kelsey Zak, Jack Young Middle School math teacher.
- Approved hiring seven staff members: Toireasa Pierce, East Elementary School fourth-grade teacher; Melissa Breunig, early elementary special education teacher; Whitney Bindl, part-time elementary literacy coach; Noah Gill, Jack Young Middle School psychologist; Laura Witte, JYMS special education teacher; Hannah Shuster, JYMS social worker; and Megan Smith, Baraboo High School special education teacher.
- Renewed the district’s WIAA membership, which has no cost.
- Authorized administrators to post for 2021-22 vacant position.
- Approved the sale of Cooperative Educational Service Agency 5 property in Vesper. According to a memo from the agency administrator included in the board packet, the agency’s board already authorized selling the property in the Wisconsin Rapids School District but state law requires it also to have the approval of three-fourths of the school boards in CESA 5, which includes Baraboo.
