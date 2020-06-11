Baraboo school nurses expect challenges with vaccine compliance, COVID-19, staffing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baraboo’s school nurses expressed concern in a report to the Baraboo School Board this week about how they’ll manage next school year with numerous challenges posed by COVID-19.

Rebecca Christensen, who works mostly at the elementary level, said it’s difficult to plan with uncertainty surrounding what school will look like in the fall.

“How do we manage the new regulations? Possibly screening people, keeping people isolated, separate,” she said. “It’s just going to be very, very tricky, but we will have to be agile, as Lori (Mueller, district administrator) says, and continue to work towards that. Hopefully come August, we’ll have some better ideas of where we’re headed and how to make that work for everybody.”

One of the district’s seven schools -- West Kindergarten Center -- lacks the space for a dedicated health office, Christensen said. Sick students have nowhere to go except the main office, where they wait for a parent to retrieve them, an arrangement that doesn’t provide the separation necessary to prevent potential spread of a highly contagious disease like COVID-19.