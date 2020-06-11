Baraboo school nurses expect challenges with vaccine compliance, COVID-19, staffing

Baraboo’s school nurses expressed concern in a report to the Baraboo School Board this week about how they’ll manage next school year with numerous challenges posed by COVID-19.
Rebecca Christensen, who works mostly at the elementary level, said it’s difficult to plan with uncertainty surrounding what school will look like in the fall.
“How do we manage the new regulations? Possibly screening people, keeping people isolated, separate,” she said. “It’s just going to be very, very tricky, but we will have to be agile, as Lori (Mueller, district administrator) says, and continue to work towards that. Hopefully come August, we’ll have some better ideas of where we’re headed and how to make that work for everybody.”
One of the district’s seven schools -- West Kindergarten Center -- lacks the space for a dedicated health office, Christensen said. Sick students have nowhere to go except the main office, where they wait for a parent to retrieve them, an arrangement that doesn’t provide the separation necessary to prevent potential spread of a highly contagious disease like COVID-19.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t bring that up and say these are some very vulnerable students," Christensen said. "They’re some of our younger students. We have the BELC (Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative) program there with some very medically fragile students also, so I just would like at least the board to be aware that we don’t have a space to have a health office at West right now."
Despite its recent renovation, Baraboo High School doesn’t have a sink in its health office, which poses a “huge challenge,” she said. Using the one across the hall presents issues with maintaining student confidentiality and keeping the area clean.
Christensen also expects extra problems this year with vaccine compliance rates. For the past two years, the district’s compliance rate -- the percentage of students who are either up-to-date on their required vaccinations or have turned in a signed waiver -- fell below 99%. By law, that means the district has to exclude noncompliant students from attending school in the following year. However, she said that no Baraboo students have yet been excluded, because each year they managed to turn in the proper paperwork by deadline.
But with COVID-19, “all the vaccine clinics have been closed, so I don’t anticipate we’re going to be in fantastic shape come fall,” Christensen said. “I just, I don’t know. We’re behind three months and they haven’t given us a grace period from the immunization council, so we’ll see how that goes.”
This year, 98% of Baraboo students were compliant in the Wisconsin Student Immunization Law, according to district data. Nine percent have waivers allowing them to be exempt from getting vaccines, 89% have gotten the required shots and 2% have not gotten either. Christensen said the issue stems from the middle school, where 7% of students are noncompliant. They are required to get the Tdap vaccine for tetanus, diphtheria and acellular pertussis in sixth grade.
With the number of student visits to school health offices already high and on an upward trend, the nurses said staffing remains a concern. The district has two nurses who split time among seven schools. It also has two health assistants, but they primarily take vitals and dispense medication; they’re not allowed to assess students for symptoms, such as those associated with COVID-19, said Laura O’Leary, secondary school nurse.
“So if we’re expected to do any sort of triaging of students, there’s currently only two school nurses for the whole school district,” O’Leary told the school board Monday.
She emphasized that disparities caused by race and socio-economic inequities are “exacerbated in the health care setting,” including in Baraboo schools. While racial minorities comprise 9% of Baraboo’s population, they make up 21% of students served in the district’s health offices, O’Leary said. Students considered economically disadvantaged account for 44% of the district’s total student body but 70% of its health visits.
“We have seen firsthand the complex tapestry of influences that include economics and social policies and how they can impair a student’s health,” she said. “If we see ourselves as a community and a school district that cares for the most vulnerable and provides equal access to all, we have to examine how we medically support these underserved children.”
O’Leary asked the board to consider those students’ needs when deciding how many nurses and health assistants to employ. Board member Paul Kujak, a retired teacher, responded by encouraging the nurses to tell the board how it can help.
“I think that the people that set the standards as far as number of nurses per students, I think they sometimes get out of the loop as far as what you folks are all asked to do, so please tap into us with your needs,” Kujak said.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said the board will be asked to approve a job posting for a third school nurse at the next meeting. The district had three nurses this year, so it won’t add to the projected budget, she noted.
“We haven’t had three school nurses for a while (before this year), so we would just like to sustain that,” she said.
In addition to their concerns, the school nurses reported their accomplishments this year, including increasing vision screenings from 1,013 students to 1,165 at the elementary level -- “in large part” due to help from the Baraboo Lions Club, Christensen said -- and dental screenings by almost 50% from 496 to 732 by enlisting the Building Brighter Smiles program for seventh- through 12th graders. They also converted student health records from paper to electronic versions that they can access from any school.
