 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Baraboo school nurses report fewer visits, less flu amid 'different' year
0 Comments
alert top story

Baraboo school nurses report fewer visits, less flu amid 'different' year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
070121-bara-news-nurses

School nurse Rebecca Christensen gives a report on the 2020-21 school year during a Baraboo School Board meeting Monday at the high school while board member Alex Schenck listens and, in the background, a Portage resident holds signs that read "MASKS ARE CHILD ABUSE" and "PARENTS DEMAND THE SCIENCE!"

 SUSAN ENDRES/News Republic

Health incidents and cases of influenza in the Baraboo School District were down significantly this school year, according to an annual report.

This year’s numbers look “very different” compared to previous years, school nurse Rebecca Christensen told the board Monday, because roughly one-third of students remained home for virtual learning and nursing staff focused largely on COVID-19 and contact tracing.

“The positives for this year is we survived,” Christensen said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Daily visits to the health offices numbered about half of a typical year, according to the report. Christensen said that’s likely because most “medically fragile” students opted for virtual learning this year. The number of accidents and injuries was also about half of what it was in 2019-20.

The report detailed the number of students per month for whom school nurses had to do COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine procedures, peaking at over 400 in October alone. Overall, they dealt with 2,106 cases throughout the year, including students who were sick but didn’t test positive and those who were potentially exposed and then quarantined.

About 250 students received their second vaccine dose last week at a clinic coordinated by SSM Health and hosted by Baraboo High School, Christensen said. However, they weren’t all from Baraboo; the clinic also offered vaccinations to students in Wisconsin Dells, Lodi and area parochial schools.

Noting “we did not see the disease in school this year that we normally see,” Christensen asked the district to retain next school year some of the measures taken this year, including hand sanitizer stations and social distancing “whenever possible.”

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News