Baraboo school nurses report fewer visits, less flu amid 'different' year

Health incidents and cases of influenza in the Baraboo School District were down significantly this school year, according to an annual report.

This year’s numbers look “very different” compared to previous years, school nurse Rebecca Christensen told the board Monday, because roughly one-third of students remained home for virtual learning and nursing staff focused largely on COVID-19 and contact tracing.

“The positives for this year is we survived,” Christensen said.

Daily visits to the health offices numbered about half of a typical year, according to the report. Christensen said that’s likely because most “medically fragile” students opted for virtual learning this year. The number of accidents and injuries was also about half of what it was in 2019-20.

The report detailed the number of students per month for whom school nurses had to do COVID-19 contact tracing and quarantine procedures, peaking at over 400 in October alone. Overall, they dealt with 2,106 cases throughout the year, including students who were sick but didn’t test positive and those who were potentially exposed and then quarantined.