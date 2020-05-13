Baraboo school officials share potential district budget scenarios given COVID-19 uncertainty

District leaders also presented possible areas where the district could save money, such as summer curriculum, professional development and by lowering each school’s budget. The potential savings totaled about $165,000.

Board member Paul Kujak, who said he’s been participating in building-level meetings on student behavior, along with other board members, noted that many of the concerns teachers bring up can be “corrected without money,” a sentiment echoed by other members.

Elise Patton, representing the Retired Educators of Baraboo Schools, read a statement during the public comment portion of the meeting to urge the board to move forward with the task force as soon as possible, even if meetings have to be virtual.

President Kevin Vodak said he’s been impressed with the building-level meetings, but added that the timing is bad to start a behavior task force with so much uncertainty.

“It’s not going to be a normal summer. It’s not going to be a normal start to school,” Vodak said. “I mean, how are we even going to start school? And how are we going to fund it? And as long as everybody is on the same page that it’s going to be a work in progress as we move forward -- and there are going to be things that people want that they’re not going to get.”