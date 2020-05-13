Baraboo school officials share potential district budget scenarios given COVID-19 uncertainty

In just about three months, Baraboo School District’s projected 2020-21 budget has gone from “pretty balanced” to facing possible significant losses due to the public health crisis, district leaders told the school board Monday.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said she is concerned about how the district can meet its various needs -- including behavioral issues that a new task force was formed to tackle until schools were shut down and improving teacher retention and attraction -- while contending with additional challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
“We know coming back into the start of this next school year, the kids are going to have even more needs than we’re used to seeing and we’re going to have even less funds to meet those needs than we ever have,” Mueller said. “And so there’s just a lot of tension about trying to make the right decisions to give us the biggest success with a very uncertain future.”
Yvette Updike, business director, said school districts have been advised to run various budget scenarios based on how their main revenue sources could be impacted, though the situation continues to change. The scenarios include:
- The revenue limit, which governs how much the district can levy in property taxes, was projected in the state’s biennial budget to increase by $179 per pupil next school year. Updike considered scenarios in which it rose by less, didn’t rise at all or decreased by $50 per student, which would mean potential losses ranging from $250,000 to $700,000 in Baraboo’s budget.
- Equalization aid, which is general state funding for schools, for Baraboo could decrease by $220,000 to $500,000.
- Special education categorical aid, which currently reimburses Baraboo’s special education costs at a rate of about 26%, was set to rise next year to 30% reimbursement. If the aid doesn’t increase next year or lowers to a 24% reimbursement rate, Updike said reductions in Baraboo’s projected budget would be between $205,000 and $307,000.
“I know those are a lot of dollars that I’m kind of throwing at you,” Updike told the board. “Keep in mind I ran each scenario based on standalone amounts but we’ve been told the state could use one or a combination of any of these scenarios, so I think that’s very important to realize and that also makes it very challenging, because we don’t know what the state’s going to do.”
But Mueller said she also expects Baraboo to receive about $390,000 in federal funds from the federal CARES Act, which can be used for expenses incurred in the district’s response to the virus from March of this year through September 2022. She said some potential uses could include personal protective equipment, software licenses for virtual learning and compensatory services for students with disabilities or English learners “because we haven’t been able to fully meet their needs during this remote learning time.”
The district launched structured remote learning on April 6, but students aren’t required to participate.
Mueller noted several new needs in the district that administrators have identified this school year as part of their long-term budget planning process. The biggest needs include hiring additional special education teachers, addressing behavioral needs and hiring new behavioral paraprofessionals, and could cost an estimated $475,000. New expenses caused by COVID-19 aren’t included.
“As we meet and talk about budget, it’s going to be really difficult for us to come forward as a district leadership team and ask for your support in moving forward on these things when there’s so much uncertainty about the budget,” Mueller said.
District leaders also presented possible areas where the district could save money, such as summer curriculum, professional development and by lowering each school’s budget. The potential savings totaled about $165,000.
Board member Paul Kujak, who said he’s been participating in building-level meetings on student behavior, along with other board members, noted that many of the concerns teachers bring up can be “corrected without money,” a sentiment echoed by other members.
Elise Patton, representing the Retired Educators of Baraboo Schools, read a statement during the public comment portion of the meeting to urge the board to move forward with the task force as soon as possible, even if meetings have to be virtual.
President Kevin Vodak said he’s been impressed with the building-level meetings, but added that the timing is bad to start a behavior task force with so much uncertainty.
“It’s not going to be a normal summer. It’s not going to be a normal start to school,” Vodak said. “I mean, how are we even going to start school? And how are we going to fund it? And as long as everybody is on the same page that it’s going to be a work in progress as we move forward -- and there are going to be things that people want that they’re not going to get.”
Board Treasurer Sean McNevin cautioned members against jumping to worst-case scenarios.
“I want to make sure that we’re cognizant of the fiscal horizon that’s out there … but we don’t need to start the draconian slash-all-budgets, you know, the Chicken Little ‘the sky is falling’ kind of language just yet,” McNevin said. “Let’s wait and see and develop a better understanding of the adjustments we can make within our budget, and as those changes are brought to us, adapt to them and move forward.”
The school board would typically approve a preliminary budget in June and finalize it in October.
