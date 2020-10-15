Baraboo school shuts down classroom with special ed students after employee contracts COVID-19

A Baraboo elementary classroom that includes students with disabilities was shut down late Wednesday afternoon after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

At 3:52 p.m. Wednesday, District Administrator Lori Mueller informed the school board in an email, which was later shared with the News Republic, that the East Elementary School employee “works closely with students and assistants in the classroom,” making it necessary to shut it down for 14 days.

Five students with disabilities, five support staff and a physical education teacher will be impacted by the closure, according to the email.

In another email sent to East staff at 3:50 p.m., Mueller categorized the classroom contacts as “high-risk exposure/close contacts.” She said all close-contact tracing had been completed and Principal Bryan Ashbeck was working on informing the affected individuals.

All other East families and staff received a low-risk exposure letter about the case, which said the person who tested positive was last in the school on Oct. 7, one week prior to the diagnosis. The school has roughly 230 in-person students, according to enrollment numbers presented at a late September school board meeting.