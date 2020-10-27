Baraboo school tax rate holds steady while levy and budget increase

Taxpayers in the Baraboo School District will see the same school-related tax rate this year as last year, despite the district’s total levy rising by more than 6% due to a 2019 referendum.
Director of Business Services Yvette Updike presented the final 2020-21 budget during the annual meeting Monday.
“I’m very proud to say that this is the fourth year in a row that we have had a balanced budget at the time of the annual meeting budget hearing,” Updike said.
General fund
Under the budget, general fund expenditures total $35.75 million, a 5.7% increase over last year’s $33.82 million audited expenditures. The fund includes general operating costs but not special education, capital projects, food service or referendum debt.
Instruction, pupil services, instructional staff services and business administration account for the bulk of the increase. Revenues also increased to $35.75 million, largely due to a rise in state and federal school aid.
Equalization aid from the state, which makes up roughly half of the district’s general fund revenue, is almost 8% higher than it was last year, as established in the state’s last biennial budget, Updike said.
“There was some talks, if you recall, in June of maybe that scenario being very different,” she said. “I think most of the districts would tell you that they’re very pleased that this number was not touched by the state.”
Federal funding increased this year by about $785,000 thanks to pandemic relief aid, she said.
School tax
About 28 electors, mostly district staff members, attended the meeting and approved the $17.64 million district tax levy, which is $1.03 million higher than last year’s $16.61 million levy. Updike said the increase is due to the $41.7 million Jack Young Middle School project, which voters authorized in April 2019.
“All the other tax levy amounts in the other funds have remained stable for this fiscal year,” Updike said.
The levy is 12.6% higher than it was two years ago, prior to the referendum.
More than $370,000 of the tax levy (2.1%) will go to private schools to subsidize the education of 43 private voucher students and one participating in the Special Needs Scholarship Program, according to the budget presentation. Almost $5.96 million of the levy (33.8%) is for the JYMS project.
Due to a jump in the equalized value of properties within district boundaries, the school-related tax rate this year will be $9.57 per $1,000 of property value, the same as last year.
At the annual meeting, electors also:
- Authorized the school board to acquire a 0.4-acre property and building at 1015 Draper St., Baraboo, for use as a school site. Board President Kevin Vodak said the building at the corner of Draper Street and 9th Avenue, currently owned by the Knights of Columbus, will be used for alternative education programming. In a regular meeting following the annual meeting for electors, the board unanimously approved the district’s purchase of the real estate using a three-year $200,000 loan from Community First Bank with an 0.837% interest rate. The purchase will be included in the budget next year, Updike said.
- Approved a salary of $4,000 for school board president and $3,000 for each other board member, the same amounts they earned last year.
- Approved a resolution that allows school board members to be reimbursed for travel expenses related to their duties on the board.
School board meeting
After the budget hearing and annual meeting, the school board unanimously approved the budget and certified the levy.
Board President Kevin Vodak acknowledged the extra work administrators and school staff have put in since spring because of the pandemic.
“For you and your entire staff, thank you,” Vodak said to Updike.
