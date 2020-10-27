Baraboo school tax rate holds steady while levy and budget increase

Taxpayers in the Baraboo School District will see the same school-related tax rate this year as last year, despite the district’s total levy rising by more than 6% due to a 2019 referendum.

Director of Business Services Yvette Updike presented the final 2020-21 budget during the annual meeting Monday.

“I’m very proud to say that this is the fourth year in a row that we have had a balanced budget at the time of the annual meeting budget hearing,” Updike said.

General fund

Under the budget, general fund expenditures total $35.75 million, a 5.7% increase over last year’s $33.82 million audited expenditures. The fund includes general operating costs but not special education, capital projects, food service or referendum debt.

Instruction, pupil services, instructional staff services and business administration account for the bulk of the increase. Revenues also increased to $35.75 million, largely due to a rise in state and federal school aid.

Equalization aid from the state, which makes up roughly half of the district’s general fund revenue, is almost 8% higher than it was last year, as established in the state’s last biennial budget, Updike said.