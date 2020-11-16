Baraboo schools' active COVID-19 cases double this week

At Gordon L. Willson Elementary School, almost 8% of students were absent as of Monday, with an equal amount in quarantine as testing positive or showing symptoms, the dashboard reported. While below critical, that puts the West Baraboo School above the “warning level” defined by Sauk County Health. Mueller said the district will “closely monitor” the situation in collaboration with health officials to determine if changes need to be made.

School spread

Last week, Sauk County Public Health Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen told the News Republic that she can longer say for sure how many times COVID-19 has spread in schools, because the volume of cases in the county has grown beyond what the health department can track. She also said she thought schools were keeping track of potential transmission within their buildings.

Mueller told the school board Nov. 9 that there were three potential instances of in-school transmission so far this year, according to what the health department had told her. In response to questions from the News Republic, she said in an email Thursday that the district’s three school nurses track all positive cases among students and staff and were monitoring a possible fourth instance of spread.