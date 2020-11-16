Baraboo schools' active COVID-19 cases double this week

The Baraboo School District reported Monday the most active coronavirus cases it’s had since the school year started, with roughly double the number from last week.
There are 29 active confirmed cases among the district’s 2,800 students and more than 650 employees -- 21 of them at the middle and high school level -- as of Monday, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. There were 15 last week.
During the school board meeting Nov. 9, a community member questioned the accuracy of the dashboard, which also reports the percentage of students and staff absent from school for COVID-related reasons. Baraboo’s superintendent said she’s concerned about the distrust.
“It concerns me deeply that some community members are skeptical of the accuracy of the District's dashboard numbers,” District Administrator Lori Mueller wrote in an email to the News Republic on Thursday. “We have dedicated school nurses, administrative assistants, administration, and Human Resource department who collaborate weekly to update the dashboard with current and accurate information.”
Updated numbers
As of Monday, student absence rates put two Baraboo schools over the “critical level” threshold set by the Sauk County Health Department, according to the dashboard. Unless there are “extenuating circumstances,” the department recommends schools shift to mostly virtual learning for two weeks when at least 10% of students or 10% of staff are absent due to COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test or quarantine.
More than 11% of both groups are absent from East Elementary School, according to the dashboard. The vast majority of East’s absent students are out for quarantine -- not symptoms -- but 7.8% of its staff tested positive or have symptoms.
Mueller said in an email Monday that “a number” of East staff will be back this week, so the school is planning to stay open for in-person learning.
The dashboard reported almost 11.8% of West Kindergarten Center/Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative students are out for reasons related to the coronavirus, the second week they collectively exceeded the critical threshold. Most of those students are quarantined due to possible exposure.
Mueller said BELC classrooms are not located in a single location but rather are spread out among the community’s child care centers. One of its 4K sites closed in early November due to a positive case. That closure wouldn’t affect the remaining BELC sites’ nor West’s ability to continue in-person instruction, she said.
At Gordon L. Willson Elementary School, almost 8% of students were absent as of Monday, with an equal amount in quarantine as testing positive or showing symptoms, the dashboard reported. While below critical, that puts the West Baraboo School above the “warning level” defined by Sauk County Health. Mueller said the district will “closely monitor” the situation in collaboration with health officials to determine if changes need to be made.
School spread
Last week, Sauk County Public Health Nurse Manager Jessie Phalen told the News Republic that she can longer say for sure how many times COVID-19 has spread in schools, because the volume of cases in the county has grown beyond what the health department can track. She also said she thought schools were keeping track of potential transmission within their buildings.
Mueller told the school board Nov. 9 that there were three potential instances of in-school transmission so far this year, according to what the health department had told her. In response to questions from the News Republic, she said in an email Thursday that the district’s three school nurses track all positive cases among students and staff and were monitoring a possible fourth instance of spread.
“If a concern is raised that there is a potential spread in a classroom or space, we act immediately to close to err on the side of caution,” she wrote.
Mueller encourages the public to contact her if they have any questions or concerns.
