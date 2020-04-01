Baraboo schools distribute meals for 450 children per day as program launches amid COVID-19 closure

Meal distribution schedule

Free meals for Baraboo School District residents who are 18 and under are distributed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday starting this week at:

Baraboo High School, 1201 Draper St.

Al Behrman Elementary School, 400 Mulberry St., Baraboo

Starting Monday, the following six locations will be added for meal distribution at the listed times: