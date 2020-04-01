Baraboo schools distribute meals for 450 children per day as program launches amid COVID-19 closure

About 450 children in the Baraboo area started getting free daily lunches and breakfasts starting Monday despite school closures meant to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, thanks to a federally-funded program implemented by the Baraboo School District.
Food Service Director Mary Loveless said the emergency program, under the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program, allows parents or children to pick up sack meals -- including that day’s lunch and the next day’s breakfast -- for anyone 18 and under living in the district from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays at Baraboo High School and Al Behrman Elementary School.
“We hope that lots of people come,” Loveless said, adding that she was glad to be able to help families in a time of need and provide “kid-friendly” foods that children would find familiar.
The pandemic caused Wisconsin schools to close on March 16, and they aren’t expected to reopen until at least April 24, when Gov. Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order expires. Between mid-March and Monday, community groups offered free food for local children to fill the gap until the Baraboo School District launched its food program after spring break, which was last week.
When the closures were announced, Loveless said her staff collected all of the district’s perishable food -- including fruits, vegetables and 4,000 cartons of milk -- and gave it away curbside at the high school to families because schools wouldn’t be able to use it before it expired. She sent the remaining milk to the Baraboo Children’s Museum for its meal distribution efforts.
“We did not have to really waste anything, so that was great,” Loveless said, adding, “Every carton of milk was used up too, so it worked out. We just kind of popped into action and just started going. It’s what everybody’s doing, I guess, right?”
This week, Lamers Bus Lines is providing three buses for district employees to make home deliveries in addition to the curbside pickup at BHS and ABE, Loveless said. The employees, who volunteered, set the meal on the doorstep, ring the doorbell and then step back to follow social distancing guidelines. Between delivery and food preparation, about 18 district staff members worked on the program Monday.
“Lamers Bus Company has been awesome to work with here,” she said.
But Loveless noted home delivery isn’t sustainable for the district. Starting Monday, buses will instead bring meals to six locations around the community where people can pick them up at the designated times. Meals will continue to be offered at BHS and ABE.
The daily schedule for the new locations will be:
- North Freedom Community Center, 105 Maple St., North Freedom: 11-11:15 a.m.
- Max J. Hill Park, 625 Connie Road, Baraboo: 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
- Ho-Chunk Village, S2889 Decorah Road, Baraboo: 12:30-12:45 p.m.
- East Elementary School, 815 6th St., Baraboo: 11-11:30 a.m.
- Village Square Apartments, 305 Lynn Ave., Baraboo: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Blackhawk Manor mobile home park by the water tower, 901 Moore St., Baraboo: 12:30-1 p.m.
Some foods, such as canned and frozen goods, are shipped to the Baraboo School District each month. Loveless said the district will be able to use some of it for the food distribution program, but the frozen items will likely be stored for use when schools reopen.
At Monday’s school board meeting, District Administrator Lori Mueller recognized the Baraboo Boys & Girls Club and the museum for their work providing meals. She said the district will monitor its food program to see if it grows.
School Board President Kevin Vodak thanked the district’s food service and other staff for working through all of the mandates that have been issued from the state government. Food service employees are “running at 100% this week handing out meals, so kudos to Ms. Loveless and her staff,” Vodak said.
Contact the Baraboo High School kitchen at 608-355-3980 to discuss food delivery needs.
The program, which will continue through the rest of this school year or until schools reopen, won’t serve meals on April 10 for Good Friday, according to Loveless.
