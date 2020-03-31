Baraboo schools plan remote teaching during coronavirus closure but won't require student participation

The Baraboo School District is developing daily instructional plans for families to use at home while schools remain closed, but it won’t require students to take part and will seek a waiver for state-mandated instructional time requirements.
“The reason is because we’re worried about the needs that families have prior to learning,” said District Administrator Lori Mueller. “At the same time, we wanted to make sure that we provide every service that we can to our families if they’re able to take advantage.”
Educators met remotely on Monday -- their first day after spring break -- to determine what resources they can provide starting next week to keep students “on target” and learning, Mueller said. Director of Teaching & Learning Nick Karls told the school board Monday that the meetings went well and that educators will be collaborating to provide content.
“There’s still some things that we have to work through, because this isn’t a process where we had two years to plan for this and get all the feedback that we wanted to and fine-tune every detail,” Karls said. “This is kind of making the best of, really, a crisis situation, and our teachers are doing a fabulous job.”
He participated in the meeting via Google Meet, a video conferencing service, along with three board members. Almost 30 other people, including community members, watched a livestream of the meeting, which was held at Baraboo High School to allow 6 feet of distance -- as recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 -- between each of the four board members and at least four district employees who attended in person.
Mueller cited equity concerns, including whether all families have access to the internet or have time to support their children’s learning, as reasons why the district isn’t fully replacing classroom instruction with virtual learning while schools are shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It could be because they’re taking care of someone in the family who’s ill or they might be at work, or the student themselves might be working to take care of their families, so there’s just a whole bunch of issues that come to the forefront as an equity concern,” she said.
While the district won’t require students to engage with remote learning opportunities, it will be tracking whether they do and contacting the families of those who don’t to see if there’s anything else the district can provide to help them engage. For example, Mueller said it could give them hotspots for internet access, other electronics or hard-copy materials.
Students in fourth through 12th grade already have school-supplied Chromebooks that they can connect to their home WiFi to access materials online. The district plans to offer its extra Chromebooks to third-graders who don’t have another device at home, according to Mueller.
If a student can’t be taught remotely, Mueller said staff will develop a plan with that student’s family to make up for it once schools reopen. Those compensatory services, which would be different for each student, are available only for students with disabilities and English learners.
Baraboo school officials are still considering how best to keep seniors on track for graduation. With the state Department of Public Education giving districts some local control with regard to graduation requirements, Baraboo administrators plan to bring a recommendation to the school board by the April 13 meeting, Mueller said.
“Right now our intent is to hold some kind of graduation ceremony and to really seek the feedback of the students themselves, because it’s their right of passage,” she said.
According to a letter the district sent to families Monday, the district still plans to hold prom and is continuing to accept summer school registrations in the event the program isn’t closed. Registration for the next school year opens online Wednesday.
School buildings have been closed to the public since March 16 and now only allow access to essential staff. Teachers, who are working from home, have been paid throughout the closure, Mueller said.
Daily remote learning with content and activities designed by students’ educators starts Monday, as do “office hours” -- by email request -- for classroom teachers. The district recommends parents stick to a daily routine for their children, but they can access the learning materials at any time. Other online learning resources are available on the district’s website.
Remote learning “can create a balance of both online learning and use of hard copy materials,” according to the letter.
“Please understand that remote learning can never replace the quality of teaching and learning that occurs daily in our classrooms,” it stated.
Students can remotely contact school counselors from 1-3 p.m. daily as of March 31. Their contact information is listed in the letter, available online from the website.
More information and regular updates will be posted at baraboo.k12.wi.us/communications.cfm.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.