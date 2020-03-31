Baraboo schools plan remote teaching during coronavirus closure but won't require student participation

The Baraboo School District is developing daily instructional plans for families to use at home while schools remain closed, but it won’t require students to take part and will seek a waiver for state-mandated instructional time requirements.

“The reason is because we’re worried about the needs that families have prior to learning,” said District Administrator Lori Mueller. “At the same time, we wanted to make sure that we provide every service that we can to our families if they’re able to take advantage.”

Educators met remotely on Monday -- their first day after spring break -- to determine what resources they can provide starting next week to keep students “on target” and learning, Mueller said. Director of Teaching & Learning Nick Karls told the school board Monday that the meetings went well and that educators will be collaborating to provide content.

“There’s still some things that we have to work through, because this isn’t a process where we had two years to plan for this and get all the feedback that we wanted to and fine-tune every detail,” Karls said. “This is kind of making the best of, really, a crisis situation, and our teachers are doing a fabulous job.”