Baraboo schools to pay 80% of contract fee to bus company for April, May due to COVID-19 closures

Heard from District Administrator Lori Mueller that getting instructional time requirements waived by the state Department of Public Instruction requires a public hearing, which will occur at the next school board meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday. Details on the meeting location and remote access have yet to be announced.

Tabled a proposal to adjust employees’ 2020-21 dental insurance premiums, which was meant to provide equity across the different employee groups. The board’s Personnel Committee had recommended changing the premium to a flat $20/month rate for single plans and $60/month rate for family plans effective July 1, because that option would have the least impact on the district’s budget, said President Kevin Vodak. It was considering the issue because the district’s existing dental insurance had uneven impacts, such as requiring custodial and maintenance staff to pay 100% of their premiums ($38.31/month for single, $110.33 for family), while secretarial and office staff pay 5% of their premiums for a single plan ($1.92) or 10% for a family plan ($11.03). Personnel Committee member Nancy Thome said she might have voted differently on the recommendation, made at a March 10 meeting, had she known schools would be shut down “because I don’t think it’s a good idea to negatively impact people’s pay during this national crisis where people are already worried about job security.” She suggested withdrawing the proposal to allow more time to consider its ramifications.

Adjusted teacher compensation, including allowing teachers who did not receive a salary increase of at least $3,000 in the year they earned a master’s degree to receive the difference between their increase that year and $3,000, to go into effect July 1, according to Mueller. The change affected 21 staff members for a total cost of $19,685 and was a recommendation from the district’s Teacher Compensation Advisory Committee to help attract and retain teachers.

Approved changing vacation accrual schedules to be uniform for full-time, calendar year Maintenance/Custodial, Non-Certified Professional Staff and 12-month Secretarial/Clerical/Office staff beginning July 1 for new employees. It was proposed “due to the glaring differences in the amount of vacation provided to employees,” according to the meeting packet.

Approved a request from administrative and special education assistants to change their “assistant” titles to “paraprofessional.” The move has no impact on the budget, Mueller said. Board member Gary Cummings abstained.

Adjusted the 2020-21 CESA 5 contract to reflect that Baraboo students’ needs have changed and no longer require some of the specialized services provided by CESA 5. It will save the district $83,959.