Baraboo schools to pay 80% of contract fee to bus company for April, May due to COVID-19 closures

The Baraboo School District will pay a reduced fee to Lamers Bus Lines in April and May as a result of state-mandated school closures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
After conversations with Lamers representatives, the school board unanimously authorized paying 80% of its contracted amount for both months on March 30. That reduces its almost $150,660 bill by more than $30,000 each month.
“I think it’s important that we offer them the amount of money they need to make their payroll and pay their drivers,” said Mike Kohlman, transportation committee chairman. “It’s in both our best interests.”
Paul Mennen, Lamers regional manager who oversees the Baraboo terminal, expressed gratitude Monday for the decision.
“We’re extremely grateful that the district school board members were willing to help out in an effort for us to continue to pay our drivers during the COVID-19 shutdown days and lessen the impact, more importantly, to retain those drivers for when school does resume,” Mennen said.
Board President Kevin Vodak said the Green Bay-based company requested payment at 85% the contracted amount, but he reminded the board that the district paid the full $154,100 for March despite schools being shut down for more than half the month.
Mennen said he was hoping the school board would give more than 80%, but added that he thought it was fair.
“It will still be a struggle, especially if school does not resume until next fall,” Mennen said. “It’s just going to be a long stretch, like many businesses.”
The company is continuing to pay its employees what it would if school was still in session, he said. Lamers -- not just the Baraboo location -- is looking elsewhere for ways to keep costs down, but still has recurring expenses.
“Wherever we can save. Pennies add up to dollars,” Mennen said.
Lamers has been asking for school districts to help, “because it is a crisis for school bus companies that are dependent on revenue from the districts,” he added, and most have been willing.
At an emergency board meeting March 16, a Lamers representative said some of his drivers were talking about filing for unemployment or looking for other jobs, which could pose a problem for Lamers once schools reopen. For years, school bus companies have been trying to combat driver shortages.
While Lamers hasn’t transported Baraboo students to and from school since March 13, it has helped deliver meals starting last week and offered to assist with other potential needs, Vodak said.
“We want to maintain a relationship with them,” he said, adding that the company has been a good partner to the district, which is in the first year of a five-year contract with Lamers after the board chose to drop its previous provider, Kobussen Buses, last year.
Mennen said the company has some buses equipped with WiFi hotspots, so it offered to park them throughout the district in areas where students don’t have internet access, if the need arises.
“Many drivers, like anyone else, are looking forward to when school resumes and seeing the kids back in school, so I think we’ll all make it through this,” he said. “It’s just going to be kind of a difficult next several weeks while we navigate through this crisis.”
Lamers will receive about $120,530 from the district each month in April and May.
In other action March 30, the school board:
- Heard from District Administrator Lori Mueller that getting instructional time requirements waived by the state Department of Public Instruction requires a public hearing, which will occur at the next school board meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday. Details on the meeting location and remote access have yet to be announced.
- Tabled a proposal to adjust employees’ 2020-21 dental insurance premiums, which was meant to provide equity across the different employee groups. The board’s Personnel Committee had recommended changing the premium to a flat $20/month rate for single plans and $60/month rate for family plans effective July 1, because that option would have the least impact on the district’s budget, said President Kevin Vodak. It was considering the issue because the district’s existing dental insurance had uneven impacts, such as requiring custodial and maintenance staff to pay 100% of their premiums ($38.31/month for single, $110.33 for family), while secretarial and office staff pay 5% of their premiums for a single plan ($1.92) or 10% for a family plan ($11.03). Personnel Committee member Nancy Thome said she might have voted differently on the recommendation, made at a March 10 meeting, had she known schools would be shut down “because I don’t think it’s a good idea to negatively impact people’s pay during this national crisis where people are already worried about job security.” She suggested withdrawing the proposal to allow more time to consider its ramifications.
- Adjusted teacher compensation, including allowing teachers who did not receive a salary increase of at least $3,000 in the year they earned a master’s degree to receive the difference between their increase that year and $3,000, to go into effect July 1, according to Mueller. The change affected 21 staff members for a total cost of $19,685 and was a recommendation from the district’s Teacher Compensation Advisory Committee to help attract and retain teachers.
- Approved changing vacation accrual schedules to be uniform for full-time, calendar year Maintenance/Custodial, Non-Certified Professional Staff and 12-month Secretarial/Clerical/Office staff beginning July 1 for new employees. It was proposed “due to the glaring differences in the amount of vacation provided to employees,” according to the meeting packet.
- Approved a request from administrative and special education assistants to change their “assistant” titles to “paraprofessional.” The move has no impact on the budget, Mueller said. Board member Gary Cummings abstained.
- Adjusted the 2020-21 CESA 5 contract to reflect that Baraboo students’ needs have changed and no longer require some of the specialized services provided by CESA 5. It will save the district $83,959.
- Accepted the resignation of school psychologist Katie Gnadt and authorized posting the job opening.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
