Baraboo shifts high school to home school Wednesdays; Not enough space for all students wanting to return

“They’re creative with the spacing -- you know, we’ve eliminated bookcases and things like that, using lap desks, having students maintain the spacing as best we can -- but it’s tight,” he said, adding that there’s no room currently for the virtual students seeking to return to classrooms.

He requested the board add a long-term guest teacher position so GLW can open a third second-grade classroom for the second semester, allowing the school to bring back those virtual students and space out some of the students from the other two classrooms. The certified position would cost roughly $23,000 out of the general fund, said Business Director Yvette Updike.

At the high school, about 67 families asked to change from virtual to in-person for the second semester, Bildsten said. Thirty of them made the request after the district’s deadline, and more keep coming in, he said.

“We want to do everything possible to honor that, because these students not only want to be in school, they need to be in school,” he said.