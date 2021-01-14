Baraboo shifts high school to home school Wednesdays; Not enough space for all students wanting to return

The Baraboo School District adjusted its plans Monday to give high school teachers more time to reach virtual students and to accommodate some virtual students’ desire to return to in-person learning.
Given unanimous school board approval, Baraboo High School will shift to an asynchronous teaching model on Wednesdays -- meaning almost all students will work from home -- beginning Jan. 27. In a separate motion, the board agreed to add two new guest teacher positions, one at the high school and one at Gordon L. Willson Elementary School, at a cost of about $33,000 so the district can allow more virtual students to switch to in-person instruction.
Asynchronous Wednesdays
High School Principal Glenn Bildsten told the board that asynchronous Wednesdays would give teachers more time to plan their lessons for the rest of the week and work with individual students.
“Also, it means they would have that time to connect -- and I think this is probably the most important part of it -- to connect with their virtual students and to set up Google Meets with them for part of that time, so that they can go one-on-one with them or in small groups,” Bildsten said, “because our in-person students are getting that naturally, but our virtual students are really thirsty and hungry for it and the teachers don’t have enough time.”
Every day, Bildsten sees “how daunting and how challenging” it is for high school teachers to deliver instruction at the same time for both in-person and virtual students, including needing different lesson plans and activities for the separate groups, he said. The elementary and middle school have separate teachers for the different instructional models this school year. Administrators opted not to do the same at BHS because teachers there have more specialized expertise in their subjects which made it impractical.
BHS teachers David Haseley, Karen Olson and Brittany Crammond described their struggles reaching online students at the same time as their face-to-face students. Olson, an instructional coach, said she filled in to teach a couple classes during the first quarter last fall.
“I have to say it was the most difficult teaching assignment of my career,” Olson said. “I felt like a lot of times that I wasn’t meeting the needs of all of my students, and that’s really difficult.”
She said she worked hard to make connections with those online students, which was successful but required her to reach out to them after school and on weekends.
Haseley said he represented “the old teachers who are not tech savvy.” When the school shifted to virtual learning only in November, his students were “suddenly on a level playing field,” rather than virtual students feeling like an “afterthought” when he had to split his attention, he said.
“The Wednesday for me would give me a chance, because I don’t know inherently how to take something I’ve used for 25 years, 30 years and make it quick and accessible in a completely new format without some time to force myself to do it,” Haseley said.
“I’ve been around long enough to know that I’m limited in some of my technology, but I think there’s still a lot that I can do as well,” he added, noting the extra time would also help him reach in-person students who don’t speak up during class.
Special education students will still report to school on Wednesdays as required for their individualized education program, Bildsten said.
Board members unanimously approved the shift, which will apply to the second semester, following a short discussion about how it would affect busing, kitchen staff and other areas of the district.
New guest teachers
District officials said so many families are requesting to switch to in-person learning for the second semester that its schools have started waiting lists. The district can’t accommodate all of the requests -- many of which came after the Nov. 20 deadline -- with its existing staff because of COVID-19 distancing requirements, they said.
Principal Erick Blasing said space has been a particular “stressor” for his elementary school’s second-grade classrooms. It currently has 42 students split between two rooms.
“They’re creative with the spacing -- you know, we’ve eliminated bookcases and things like that, using lap desks, having students maintain the spacing as best we can -- but it’s tight,” he said, adding that there’s no room currently for the virtual students seeking to return to classrooms.
He requested the board add a long-term guest teacher position so GLW can open a third second-grade classroom for the second semester, allowing the school to bring back those virtual students and space out some of the students from the other two classrooms. The certified position would cost roughly $23,000 out of the general fund, said Business Director Yvette Updike.
At the high school, about 67 families asked to change from virtual to in-person for the second semester, Bildsten said. Thirty of them made the request after the district’s deadline, and more keep coming in, he said.
“We want to do everything possible to honor that, because these students not only want to be in school, they need to be in school,” he said.
Bildsten proposed the district hire a guest teacher who can supervise what would essentially be an overflow classroom at BHS, where students on the wait-list can remotely participate in their classes with the help of the guest teacher. He said the total cost would be slightly more than $10,000, as the new position wouldn’t require a specialized license or long-term rate.
District Administrator Lori Mueller said she’s heard other districts are also having to add positions to make it through this school year.
“It’s not something we bring to you lightly, so we’ve exhausted all other means at this point by the time we’re coming to you,” she said.
Both proposals passed unanimously.
