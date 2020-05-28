Baraboo sophomore creates app to help small businesses manage social distancing efforts

When schools closed in March, Gabriel McReynolds dove into a project that combined his computer skills and sudden extra time to help small businesses, like his parents’ lavender farm, deal with the new reality of operating during a pandemic.
The Baraboo High School sophomore, who’s been programming computers since eighth grade, previously created applications for New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm to help manage farm tours, track its watering schedule and keep an employee time clock. After COVID-19 led the governor to issue a stay-at-home order, McReynolds said his family started looking online for a way to manage the number of customers in their store once they were able to reopen.
They couldn't find any pre-made solutions, so he made one himself. Now he’s marketing it to other small businesses, especially those in agriculture.
“That was a really exciting moment,” McReynolds said, referring to when he was invited to speak at a U.S. Lavender Growers Association meeting earlier this month. “It kind of showed me I was on the right track.”
His solution, AgReserve, provides an app for businesses to view and manage reservations and a form they can embed on their website. By filling out the form, customers can reserve a time slot for shopping.
Once the customer arrives at the store, the business can verify their reservation by scanning a code that was emailed to the customer. The app also allows businesses to set entrance fees and contact-less payment through PayPal.
“Not only did we have to create just an app for it, we also had to create a website and have the form link to the app and all of it managed online, so it was quite a bit of stuff. But we got it to work,” McReynolds said.
He programmed it all himself in about a month of working “pretty much nonstop,” with the goal of having it done by the time communities started to reopen.
BHS computer science teacher Dan Rhode said he’s tested the app. Its sophistication shows what Rhode already knew: McReynolds is a “super impressive student” who’s both smart and hard working.
“His knowledge of computer science and the way he got all this going is really far beyond his years. This is a really professional package,” Rhode said.
He said the 16-year-old not only took Rhode’s class on simple app design, but also is taking college-level classes through BHS’s Early College Credit program this year.
As a freshman, McReynolds took an advanced placement class -- usually taken by juniors -- on the programming language Java. Rhode said he was the first freshman ever to take the course. When McReynolds first asked to take it, Rhode was skeptical.
“One of the dangers of computer science is that a lot of people think that they’re better at computers than they are, especially kids, because they can Google a solution and they think they understand the solution,” Rhode said. But when McReynolds came in for an audition, “immediately it was clear this kid really knows his stuff and is really talented in computer science.”
McReynolds’ mother, Laura, said he asked for a college-level computer programming book for his 13th birthday.
“Before the quarantine hit, I remember him saying, ‘Oh, I just wish I had more time to sit and program all day,’ and I’m like, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” she said, laughing. “So he’s kind of used this time to really develop something that hopefully can be useful for everyone.”
And with the hardship brought by COVID-19 to the tourism industry -- 20 bus tours that were scheduled to come to New Life Lavender this summer have cancelled -- she expects AgReserve to take some of the pressure off of business owners, who might struggle to keep fewer than 10 customers at a time. She said she hopes it also helps customers feel more comfortable coming to stores, knowing that they’re following social distancing guidelines.
“I think it’s going to be extremely helpful, especially when retail businesses have to limit to 10 people in the store for a while,” she said. “That way, they don’t have to constantly be managing phone calls and emails and figuring out when an open time slot would be.”
“I guess we’ll see,” Laura McReynolds said. Their family agribusiness opens for its fourth season June 6.
Gabriel McReynolds publicly released AgReserve about two weeks ago. In addition to his family’s farm, two new customers have subscribed to his service at $30 per month: a winery in Ohio and a lavender farm in Michigan. Other lavender farms have expressed interest, he said, and he received “a lot of good feedback” after his five-minute sales pitch to the U.S. Lavender Growers Association.
To sign up or find more information, visit his website, ag-reserve.com.
The field of computer science strives to use technology to solve problems, Rhode said, adding that it’s particularly important during a time of quarantine.
“Imagine if this happened 10 years ago,” Rhode said. “And here’s a kid whose family faces a financial tsunami, you know, when you’re in the tourist industry and you’re dependent on people coming to your place and then this happens. ...
“He not only solved the problem for he and his family but he solved it for anyone who wants to use his solution, which I just think is super, super noble. Just an impressive kid."
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
New Life Lavender Farm, May 20
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.