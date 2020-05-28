Baraboo sophomore creates app to help small businesses manage social distancing efforts

“One of the dangers of computer science is that a lot of people think that they’re better at computers than they are, especially kids, because they can Google a solution and they think they understand the solution,” Rhode said. But when McReynolds came in for an audition, “immediately it was clear this kid really knows his stuff and is really talented in computer science.”

McReynolds’ mother, Laura, said he asked for a college-level computer programming book for his 13th birthday.

“Before the quarantine hit, I remember him saying, ‘Oh, I just wish I had more time to sit and program all day,’ and I’m like, ‘Be careful what you wish for,’” she said, laughing. “So he’s kind of used this time to really develop something that hopefully can be useful for everyone.”

And with the hardship brought by COVID-19 to the tourism industry -- 20 bus tours that were scheduled to come to New Life Lavender this summer have cancelled -- she expects AgReserve to take some of the pressure off of business owners, who might struggle to keep fewer than 10 customers at a time. She said she hopes it also helps customers feel more comfortable coming to stores, knowing that they’re following social distancing guidelines.