Baraboo students adjust to school from home, struggle with separation from teachers during closure

“I like that they’re doing that because then I can work at my own pace,” Rachel said. “I can complete everything on Monday and I can have my own pace, but then some teachers don’t send stuff out until Wednesday, so then it’s also kind of difficult because you wanted to do that class but then they aren’t sending anything out.”

Asked if his teachers are keeping schoolwork interesting, Henry Wieczorek said, “Sometimes, I think it’s kind of hard to come up with ideas and they’re struggling, so it’s sometimes not the greatest. But I think they’re trying to make it fun for us.”

Hannah Wieczorek said teachers have been creative to keep their students engaged.

“I feel like they’re not getting the credit for everything they’ve had to do and change,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard and they have classroom hours and are working really hard to make sure that students are getting everything they need.”

As a junior, Hannah missed prom, originally scheduled for May 2. When days pass that would have marked an activity or special event, “it’s just hard,” she said. Penny said Hannah bought a prom dress a few weeks before schools closed.