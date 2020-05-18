Baraboo students adjust to school from home, struggle with separation from teachers during closure

On a typical school day, the three Wieczorek siblings no longer have to rush in the morning.
They can take breaks, get outside and walk the dog in the middle of the day. But for all the benefits of keeping students home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, there are also drawbacks: The Wieczoreks, ranging from sixth to 11th grade, sometimes struggle to remain engaged with their classes and miss direct communication with both teachers and classmates.
“It’s definitely a different way of learning,” high school junior Hannah Wieczorek said of remote learning. “I have a lot of hands-on classes, like agriculture classes, also AP Bio, and so it’s just different. You can’t do labs here at my house.”
To her, the freedom to venture outdoors is the only positive aspect of the situation.
Remote learning optional
The Baraboo School District implemented teacher-structured, but optional, remote learning April 6 after schools statewide closed in mid-March due to COVID-19. To explain making the schoolwork optional, district officials cited equity concerns, internet access and other barriers that could prevent some students from being able to learn as well from home as their peers. Educators have been tracking participation and contacting those who aren’t engaging to offer additional support, according to the district.
Baraboo High School senior Tori Bratland said remote learning has been going well so far, “but the transition has been very difficult to get used to” because she can no longer talk one-on-one with teachers whenever she has a question. Instructors are available during limited “virtual office hours” or by email.
Just under three-quarters of parents and guardians who responded to a district survey in early April felt remote learning went “good” or “excellent” in the first week of teacher-led efforts, according to a report presented at a school board meeting April 27. At the elementary level, about 11% of guardians responded that it “needs improvement” while about 8% said the same at the middle and high school level.
Across the three levels, the survey question garnered fewer than 500 responses. Director of Teaching & Learning Nicholas Karls said about two-thirds of the district’s almost 2,900 students participated in remote learning in the first week. More recent data was not available by 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Baraboo schools plan remote teaching during coronavirus closure but won't require student participation
Student grade-point averages remain what they were at the end of the first semester. High schoolers and middle schoolers in high school courses this semester are being graded on a “pass/no pass” system, which won’t affect their GPA, to avoid penalizing students who lack resources or support at home. Younger students are not receiving grades.
Penny Wieczorek, Hannah’s mother and a paraprofessional who works for the district, said the temporary grading system has made it more difficult to keep her children motivated when it comes to schoolwork.
“That’s just been a real struggle, is that attitude of ‘Why should I do any more work because it doesn’t matter because there’s no grades and my GPA’s kind of frozen and it doesn’t really matter,’” Penny Wieczorek said.
Wieczorek is not worried about their academic progress, saying that she’s able to monitor what they’re doing because she’s also working from home. Remote learning has been going well, despite challenges like learning how to use Google Classroom -- the online platform the district is using -- and keeping her children focused now that the weather has improved, she said.
She’s more involved in their schoolwork than she was before and appreciates the additional family time and flexibility to their day.
Her two other children, BHS freshman Rachel and Jack Young Middle School sixth-grader Henry, echoed their sister and mother about the positives of remote learning.
Rachel Wieczorek, a three-season athlete, said she likes getting to see her family more but misses participating in sports, especially softball.
Most teachers send students the upcoming week’s work on Sunday or Monday, which Rachel appreciates.
“I like that they’re doing that because then I can work at my own pace,” Rachel said. “I can complete everything on Monday and I can have my own pace, but then some teachers don’t send stuff out until Wednesday, so then it’s also kind of difficult because you wanted to do that class but then they aren’t sending anything out.”
Asked if his teachers are keeping schoolwork interesting, Henry Wieczorek said, “Sometimes, I think it’s kind of hard to come up with ideas and they’re struggling, so it’s sometimes not the greatest. But I think they’re trying to make it fun for us.”
Hannah Wieczorek said teachers have been creative to keep their students engaged.
“I feel like they’re not getting the credit for everything they’ve had to do and change,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard and they have classroom hours and are working really hard to make sure that students are getting everything they need.”
As a junior, Hannah missed prom, originally scheduled for May 2. When days pass that would have marked an activity or special event, “it’s just hard,” she said. Penny said Hannah bought a prom dress a few weeks before schools closed.
“I think she definitely felt like she was missing out on one of those big high school moments,” Penny said.
Bratland, a senior, said she’s going to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point this fall, but doesn’t know what that will look like given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. Some colleges have announced plans to continue virtual learning for the fall semester.
Penny Wieczorek said the uncertainty makes her nervous.
“They want the normal back,” she said of her children. “I mean, I think they’ve been doing OK, but I think by fall time ... they’re going to want that normal back. You know, be able to go to school, see their classmates, their friends, be able to participate in sports and activities.”
Community Christian students working at home
Sack lunch handoff
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
Baraboo Class of 2020 gets caps, gowns, signs
Packing sack lunches
Baraboo School District launches meal distribution during COVID-19 closures
