Baraboo students take as many risks as their regional peers, according to survey

“A lot of students struggle to stay away or are tired (at school), and that’s because of late-night screen use,” said Michele Yates-Wickus, director of student services for Baraboo schools.

Less than half of Jack Young Middle School students and only one-quarter of Baraboo High School reported getting eight or more hours of sleep per night. That’s about the same regionally.

Like everything measured on the YRBS, late-night screen use can affect students academically. School social worker Jennifer Lombardi said it can affect students’ ability to focus at school.

Vaping

Lombardi noted that the district is working to educate students on vaping, which is a topic that was added to the state’s YRBS in 2017.

In the most recent survey, 24% of Baraboo High School students and 13% of middle schoolers reported using an e-cigarette or other vaping product within 30 days of the survey. Fifty-five percent of BHS students reported ever having tried vaping, compared to 45% of high schoolers in CESA 5.

According to the regional results, 42% of high school students who vape or use other tobacco products tried to quit that year.

