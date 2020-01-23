Baraboo students take as many risks as their regional peers, according to survey

Baraboo students partake in risky behaviors at roughly the same rate as their regional peers, according to survey results released recently by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
The Youth Risk Behavior Survey, developed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and administered by individual schools, has been conducted every two years in Wisconsin since 1993, according to the state DPI. The DPI released regional results for the state’s Cooperative Educational Service Agencies for the first time using the 2019 survey.
Aside from Baraboo having a higher response rate among its students, Baraboo School District’s 2019 survey showed similar results to CESA 5, said school social worker Taylor Williams. Thirty-one out of 53 public schools in the agency, which includes Baraboo, Portage and Reedsburg, participated in the survey.
“I think they are helpful to have,” Williams said of CESA-level results, “but like all districts, we want to focus on what our students are telling us and how we can help them.”
Sleep and late-night screen use
One notable answer was about late-night screen use. More than half of Baraboo High School students -- 53% -- answered that they use technology between midnight and 5 a.m. on school nights at least once a week, according to the district. Forty-eight percent of Jack Young Middle School students said the same. Half of high school students and 44% of middle school students in CESA 5 reported late-night screen use.
“A lot of students struggle to stay away or are tired (at school), and that’s because of late-night screen use,” said Michele Yates-Wickus, director of student services for Baraboo schools.
Less than half of Jack Young Middle School students and only one-quarter of Baraboo High School reported getting eight or more hours of sleep per night. That’s about the same regionally.
Like everything measured on the YRBS, late-night screen use can affect students academically. School social worker Jennifer Lombardi said it can affect students’ ability to focus at school.
Vaping
Lombardi noted that the district is working to educate students on vaping, which is a topic that was added to the state’s YRBS in 2017.
In the most recent survey, 24% of Baraboo High School students and 13% of middle schoolers reported using an e-cigarette or other vaping product within 30 days of the survey. Fifty-five percent of BHS students reported ever having tried vaping, compared to 45% of high schoolers in CESA 5.
According to the regional results, 42% of high school students who vape or use other tobacco products tried to quit that year.
You have free articles remaining.
To educate students on vaping, Lombardi said the middle school will be starting a new program that any student can voluntarily join, in collaboration with the South Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition. She said the hope is for participating eighth-graders to continue the group in high school next year.
“I think one of the great things about that is we’re giving students a voice and a leadership role,” Williams said of the new program, adding that students may listen more to their peers than to authority figures.
The district also is planning a public event geared toward adults with the Sauk County Health Department, Wiliams said. Set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 12 at BHS, the event will address vaping, youth alcohol and drug use and will give parents tips on how to deal with these issues.
“It’s going to be really good,” Yates-Wickus said.
Mental health
Several questions on the survey dealt with mental health, such as anxiety, depression, self-harm and suicidal ideation.
At the Baraboo middle school, 64% of students answered affirmatively to at least one of those, while 57% of BHS students did the same.
More than half of students in both schools reported experiencing “significant problems with anxiety” within the past year. At the CESA level, 54% of middle schoolers and 47% of high schoolers reported significant anxiety, with high school girls experiencing it at almost twice the rate as boys.
School climate
Almost three-quarters of Baraboo middle schoolers said they feel safe at school most of the time or always. Eighty percent of BHS students feel safe at school.
Regionally, three-quarters of middle school students feel safe at school, while 83% of high schoolers do.
Students who experienced bullying at school within a year of taking the survey were 37% at Jack Young Middle School and 28% at BHS. It was 35% for CESA middle schoolers and 25% for high schoolers.
The average response rate within CESA 5 schools was 69%, while Baraboo’s middle school had 93% and its high school had 80%. Williams said students can opt out of taking the survey or skip questions they don’t want to answer.
Other regional high school results from the survey include:
- Students who spent three-plus hours/day on phone, computer, gaming system or other device: 46%
- Students who sent, received or shared nude photos or sexual images over the past 30 days: 23 %
- Students experiencing sports-induced concussions (past 12 months): 15%
- Students who experienced rape, sexual assault or intimate partner violence: 23% -- 36% female, 12% male
- Students who experienced hunger due to lack of food at home (past 30 days): 23%
- 43% of students who reported getting bullied online, at school or both also reported food insecurity
- 38% of lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) students felt a sense of belonging at school, compared to 67% of straight and cisgender students
- 50% of LGBT students reported getting bullied online, at school or both, compared to 27% of straight and cisgender students
- 87% of LGBT students reported having some kind of mental health concern, while 49% of straight and cisgender students did the same.
- 65% of white students feel a sense of belonging at school, compared to 48% of American Indian students, 56% of black students and 55% of Hispanic and Asian American/Pacific Islander students
- 44% of students with a disability or chronic health condition reported being bullied at school and/or online, compared to 26% of those with no disability or condition
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.