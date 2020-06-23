Baraboo summer Kid Stop program takes precautions to bring children back to school

“We’ve been able to loosen a little bit some of those early restrictions, but we’re going to kind of adhere to the main principles that were laid out right away, and we’re not going to really look to loosen things too much to start it out,” Blasing said.

He said each classroom may be allowed to interact occasionally with a “buddy classroom,” per guidance from the Sauk County Health Department.

Parents and guardians will be asked several COVID-19 screening questions each morning and recesses will be staggered to avoid large gatherings, according to the district.

A child’s temperature will be checked only if they show symptoms while at Kid Stop, said District Administrator Lori Mueller. She said the district has been counseled not to get in the practice of checking temperatures every day unless it could guarantee that everyone would be screened consistently “with fidelity.”

Mueller said Kid Stop plans were developed with the help of school nurses and were based on Wisconsin Department of Children and Families guidance for child care providers. Sauk County Health officials vetted the plan last week, she said. It also was shared with the district’s legal counsel and insurance carrier.