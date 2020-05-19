Baraboo summer school offerings are fewer than usual, virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 closure

Summer school offerings from the Baraboo School District are fewer in number this year and will be virtual, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chris Olson, principal of West Kindergarten Center and the Baraboo Early Learning Cooperative, told the school board Monday enough students have enrolled in 10 elementary-level courses to justify going forward with them.
“Our teachers have been really deeply involved in all of the planning thus far and that will only continue and increase as we move forward,” he said.
As of Monday, almost 170 students had enrolled in summer courses, which will be held on Google Meet and Google Classroom from June 10 to July 10, Olson said. Registration will be open through May 29.
District leaders considered not offering summer classes after the governor extended his stay-at-home order in April, District Administrator Lori Mueller said at last week’s board meeting. The extension barred schools from reopening until after June 30, a stipulation that remains in effect despite the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the rest of the order on May 13.
But Mueller said district staff felt they “owe” families the opportunity of summer classes and wanted to ensure high school students could try to recover credits in math and English as usual.
“We recognize that going to a virtual platform for all summer school may not be attractive to families because at this point we have a lot of kids that are probably done with screen time and doing their learning that way, but we felt like we didn’t want to make that decision for our families,” she said.
The district restructured the usual Summer Academy into limited virtual options, including sessions on skill-building, mindfulness and strength and conditioning for middle school students, said Director of Teaching & Learning Nick Karls. High school students can take a strength and conditioning course or a credit-recovery course, in addition to the usual virtual learning opportunities.
Karls said more students need to enroll in the middle school skills course for the district to run it. The fitness course will use an app to provide students with personalized strength and conditioning sessions at home.
All courses will be virtual with possible minimal contact to distribute materials, district officials said.
Unlike previous years, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction is allowing districts to get funding for elementary students in their virtual summer school programs this year, officials said.
According to Director of Business Services Yvette Updike, Summer Academy will cost about $43,000 to operate this year, less than the typical $80,000.
The school board unanimously approved summer teaching contracts which include language to nullify them if enrollment isn’t high enough to justify the courses.
Nancy Thome
Tim Heilman, Baraboo School Board
Baraboo School Board treasurer discusses referendum
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting, April 27, 2020
Baraboo School Board meeting
041620-bara-news-school-board
Baraboo School Board behavioral task force
052319-bara-news-policy-01
120118-bara-news-BarabooTalks_03
Baraboo school board-Sean McNevin
101318-bara-news-school
Jack Young Middle School tour
042920-bara-news-school-board-oath-02
042920-bara-news-school-board-01
021319-bara-news-calendar-01
School board members sworn in (copy)
Baraboo School Board candidate forum (copy)
Kevin Vodak
Mike Kohlman
Sean McNevin (copy)
Tim Heilman 031420
Gwynne Peterson 031420
Paul Kujak 031420
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.