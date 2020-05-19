Baraboo summer school offerings are fewer than usual, virtual amid ongoing COVID-19 closure

But Mueller said district staff felt they “owe” families the opportunity of summer classes and wanted to ensure high school students could try to recover credits in math and English as usual.

“We recognize that going to a virtual platform for all summer school may not be attractive to families because at this point we have a lot of kids that are probably done with screen time and doing their learning that way, but we felt like we didn’t want to make that decision for our families,” she said.

The district restructured the usual Summer Academy into limited virtual options, including sessions on skill-building, mindfulness and strength and conditioning for middle school students, said Director of Teaching & Learning Nick Karls. High school students can take a strength and conditioning course or a credit-recovery course, in addition to the usual virtual learning opportunities.

Karls said more students need to enroll in the middle school skills course for the district to run it. The fitness course will use an app to provide students with personalized strength and conditioning sessions at home.

All courses will be virtual with possible minimal contact to distribute materials, district officials said.