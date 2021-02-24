Baraboo superintendent field narrows to three finalists

The Baraboo School Board narrowed almost 30 candidates for superintendent down to three finalists, Vice President Mike Kohlman announced Tuesday night.
Also the ad hoc search committee’s chairman, Kohlman sent an email to district staff and the News Republic naming Margaret Banker, Rainey Briggs and Keith Nerby as finalists to replace outgoing District Administrator Lori Mueller at the end of this school year.
Banker, Montello’s district administrator since 2017, has 13 years of teaching experience and seven as an administrator, according to the email. Briggs taught for seven years and served as an administrator for nine, including the last nearly five years as elementary education director in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Nerby’s experience includes six years of teaching and 12 as an administrator, including almost six as the principal at Sun Prairie High School.
Kohlman said the board intends to choose a new superintendent at a special meeting March 15.
Prior to the final decision, teachers, administrators and community members will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions during online interviews March 9-11. On each of the three days, interviews will be split into 45-minute sessions for various stakeholder groups: Principals and other administrators will start at 4 p.m., teachers at 5 p.m. and the general community at 6 p.m. After each session, a short survey will ask participants for their opinion on the candidates’ strengths and areas of concern, according to Kohlman. Results will be shared with the school board.
Candidates also will tour Baraboo’s high school, middle school, one elementary school and the community next week and “make several presentations” at the district administration office to the school board, a few administrators and representatives from the teachers union and Secretarial Clerical Organization, according to Kohlman.
As the search committee, Kohlman, Kevin Vodak and Gwynne Peterson started with 29 total applicants by the Jan. 29 application deadline and whittled them down to seven semifinalists, based on the leadership profile they developed with input from a community survey. The survey, held over the last week of January, asked people to rate the top attributes they wanted the next district administrator to have. According to Kohlman, the top five characteristics were:
- Lead by example through a relentless work ethic, honesty, compassion, trust and respect
- Develop authentic relationships with the community, board, parents, teachers, staff and students, and create a collaborative working relationship with them
- Create a climate of trust and respect among administration, teachers, staff and the board
- Provide transparent communication
- Listen to constructive criticism with the goal of improving the district
Board members interviewed the seven semifinalists in closed-session meetings on Feb. 15-16.
The full board met again in closed session Monday to choose the three finalists and discuss the search process. Member Nancy Thome was absent.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.