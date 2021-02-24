Baraboo superintendent field narrows to three finalists

The Baraboo School Board narrowed almost 30 candidates for superintendent down to three finalists, Vice President Mike Kohlman announced Tuesday night.

Also the ad hoc search committee’s chairman, Kohlman sent an email to district staff and the News Republic naming Margaret Banker, Rainey Briggs and Keith Nerby as finalists to replace outgoing District Administrator Lori Mueller at the end of this school year.

Banker, Montello’s district administrator since 2017, has 13 years of teaching experience and seven as an administrator, according to the email. Briggs taught for seven years and served as an administrator for nine, including the last nearly five years as elementary education director in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District. Nerby’s experience includes six years of teaching and 12 as an administrator, including almost six as the principal at Sun Prairie High School.

Kohlman said the board intends to choose a new superintendent at a special meeting March 15.

