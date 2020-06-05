Baraboo teachers of the year surprised with awards celebrations on front lawns

“It was a really amazing moment, and every educator deserves to feel that special for a moment, because every educator I’ve ever worked with has just -- puts their whole heart and soul into their job and into their students and into what they’re doing,” Ruff said.

She described it as an emotional, exciting and overwhelming moment despite the unique challenge of holding it during a pandemic that has closed schools since March.

“That’s been hard for all of us,” Ruff said of not working in the same building with her colleagues. “I miss my colleagues, my co-workers, my friends. They’re like family, basically. … It was incredibly special, though, because we were all on a Google Meet and, you know, they were there with me to celebrate that moment in a really unique way.”

Blosenski said Ruff, averse to such attention, turned the praise being given to her onto the district and its staff.

“It’s just Jori,” he said. “She’s just absolutely amazing. Perfect candidate and person to receive the award, that’s for sure.”