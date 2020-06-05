Baraboo teachers of the year surprised with awards celebrations on front lawns

Virtual staff meetings started each day with teachers logging in from home, but for Shelley Mordini and Jori Ruff, they ended with a party on their front lawns.
Baraboo High School Principal Glenn Bildsten told Mordini, a special education teacher, to come outside her home Thursday afternoon, where she found the district administrator, her family, several friends and community leaders ready to present her with Baraboo’s 2020 secondary teacher of the year award and a cake.
Mordini said she was “absolutely surprised” and overwhelmed.
“(I’m) appreciative of the Baraboo community and the school district for choosing me to be the teacher of the year,” she said. “It's really -- it’s fantastic.”
When District Administrator Lori Mueller handed her the Excellence in Education Award plaque, Mordini said, “I really want to hug you.” Mueller, wearing a face mask, pulled her into an embrace.
The school district live-streamed the award presentation so her colleagues, still watching on Google Meet, could see the celebration. Bildsten said school staff were invited to drive by Mordini’s house to congratulate her and get a piece of cake after the meeting.
“We cherish our teachers here in the Baraboo School District,” Bildsten said. “This is an important end-of-the-year celebration for our teachers each year when we award a secondary and an elementary teacher of the year, and we’ve always done this as a type of surprise.
“But now that we’re not in person, we just had to get a little more creative with how we could still make it a surprise and make it a lot of fun, not only for the award recipients but also for the teaching staff that works with them and their families.”
Robin Whyte, director of the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, presented Mordini with a $2,300 check for the Excellence in Education Award, which is sponsored by the Class of 1956 and managed by the GSCF. Mordini, the 14th recipient of the EIE, can use the funds for professional development or educational enrichment, Whyte said.
Darren Hornby attended the celebration on behalf of the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, of which he’s the director, but also as Mordini’s friend.
“I think it’s very well deserved,” Hornby said. “I can’t think of an educator who does a better job with students. Her students require additional efforts on behalf of educating, and she goes above and beyond.”
Mordini’s education career spans more than three decades, including 22 years in the Baraboo School District where she teaches students with intellectual disabilities and has started several programs. She helped one of her students intern this year at the Chamber, Hornby said.
On Friday morning, Ruff had a similar experience as recipient of the Distinguished Elementary Teacher Award. Al Behrman Elementary Principal John Blosenski announced the award during a staff meeting, telling her of the reception waiting outside her front door.
“It was a really amazing moment, and every educator deserves to feel that special for a moment, because every educator I’ve ever worked with has just -- puts their whole heart and soul into their job and into their students and into what they’re doing,” Ruff said.
She described it as an emotional, exciting and overwhelming moment despite the unique challenge of holding it during a pandemic that has closed schools since March.
“That’s been hard for all of us,” Ruff said of not working in the same building with her colleagues. “I miss my colleagues, my co-workers, my friends. They’re like family, basically. … It was incredibly special, though, because we were all on a Google Meet and, you know, they were there with me to celebrate that moment in a really unique way.”
Blosenski said Ruff, averse to such attention, turned the praise being given to her onto the district and its staff.
“It’s just Jori,” he said. “She’s just absolutely amazing. Perfect candidate and person to receive the award, that’s for sure.”
“The No. 1 thing is she builds such strong relationships with the families and the students she works with and supports. She is such an advocate for students and them having the opportunity to learn,” including by trying to remove obstacles that might be in their way, he said, adding that Ruff is “just relentless in what she does to support the Baraboo School District and our community.”
A teacher to English language learners, Ruff has worked in the district for 13 of her 21 years as an educator. She’s served in each of Baraboo’s elementary schools.
For the award, Ruff won a $1,000 stipend to use on professional development, thanks to Baraboo native Andy Hauge, a 1956 BHS graduate who established the fund, according to Whyte. Ruff is the 14th recipient of the DETA.
She said she was honored to be chosen but noted that no one becomes a teacher for the awards. Her love of children, public education, and teaching are what have kept her going.
“I’m in awe of educators and just really proud to be one and proud to work in this district and with the amazing people that I do,” Ruff said. “I just feel very blessed.”
GALLERY: Baraboo 2020 teachers of the year celebrations, June 4-5
