Baraboo teaching director resigns for position with hometown Lodi School District

Baraboo School District’s teaching and learning director will be leaving at the end of this school year for the equivalent position in his hometown of Lodi.
Nick Karls, who has worked in Baraboo for 14 years, was a finalist for district administrator in the Lodi School District earlier this year but the job went to Lodi High School Principal Vincent Breunig. Now Karls has accepted the director of curriculum and instruction position, he confirmed via email.
“The Lodi School District resides in my hometown and is the only district that could have kept me from continuing my service to the Baraboo community,” Karls wrote. “Still, this was an incredibly difficult decision, and ultimately one that came down to family. This position will allow me to be closer to home and support my children (we have three under the age of five) and the rest of my family in the years ahead.”
Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller also responded to a request for comment with an emailed statement Monday.
“The School District of Baraboo students, families, and community have been so fortunate to thrive with Dr. Nick Karls’ service over the past 14 years,” she wrote. “We wish him and his family the best as he takes on a new role in his hometown of Lodi. Baraboo’s loss is personal to me as well. Nick and I shared tears over this move and are committed to collaborating and growing with each other for many years to come.”
In May, the district virtually interviewed four of the 25 candidates who applied to replace Karls and made an offer, pending approval by the school board, according to Mueller.
Baraboo lost one other administrator earlier this year, also to Lodi. Gordon L. Willson Elementary School Principal and assistant teaching director Amy Fassbender announced her resignation in April to accept a position as Lodi Primary School principal.
Karls served as Baraboo’s teaching director since 2016, an elementary school principal for three years prior and a third-grade teacher before that.
“Words can not express how fortunate I feel to have had the opportunity to work with such an incredible group of educators, support staff, Board members, administrators, and community members,” he wrote. “It is the memories of these dedicated individuals who continually focus on ways to serve our students and community that I will cherish.
“I will always hold the students, families, and staff of Baraboo in my heart, and I sincerely appreciate the opportunity to be part of the Baraboo team for so many years.”
