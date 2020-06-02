Baraboo teaching director resigns for position with hometown Lodi School District

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Baraboo School District’s teaching and learning director will be leaving at the end of this school year for the equivalent position in his hometown of Lodi.

Nick Karls, who has worked in Baraboo for 14 years, was a finalist for district administrator in the Lodi School District earlier this year but the job went to Lodi High School Principal Vincent Breunig. Now Karls has accepted the director of curriculum and instruction position, he confirmed via email.

“The Lodi School District resides in my hometown and is the only district that could have kept me from continuing my service to the Baraboo community,” Karls wrote. “Still, this was an incredibly difficult decision, and ultimately one that came down to family. This position will allow me to be closer to home and support my children (we have three under the age of five) and the rest of my family in the years ahead.”

Baraboo District Administrator Lori Mueller also responded to a request for comment with an emailed statement Monday.