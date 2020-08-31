Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells schools granted water bottle fillers by Delta Dental

Ennis said Spring Hill had one filling station on its second floor before the donation, but now has one on the lower level too. Wisconsin Dells Middle School and High School already have stations.

GLW in Baraboo didn’t have any before this school year, Principal Erick Blasing said. The school has purchased two -- paid at least in part with federal coronavirus aid -- in addition to the one from Delta Dental to make sure its 325 students and 55 staff members can stay hydrated during the pandemic.

“This grant really helps kind of get our feet on the ground to have that access,” Blasing said. “Now, students have access to water within the classrooms, because there’s sinks (with filtered water) … but this makes it more convenient, more attractive for students to be able to use it.”

Filling stations also offer a better filtration system than a typical water fountain, he said.

Amy Fassbender, who preceded Blasing as principal before moving to the Lodi School District, worked on the Cool Water Program grant application with physical education teacher Julie Faylona and other staff members, Blasing said.