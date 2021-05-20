BDHS Alumnus remembered at school thanks to an anonymous donation

Students at Beaver Dam High School will receive a gift left in memory of an alumnus who roamed the halls decades ago after a donation from one of his friends.
A school arboretum and a science break out space were added to the school following a $20,000 anonymous donation in memory of Matthew T. Gall, MD.
Gall’s parents, Elaine and Bruce Gall, visited the school Thursday and were able to see the updated areas. Elaine Gall said the donor was a friend of Matt who wanted to remain anonymous.
“He basically asked the school what you need,” Gall said.
Gall was the class of 1988 student council president and went on to a career as an oncologist and dedicated his life to treating cancer and his patients.
Bruce Gall said his son especially liked the chemistry and biology classes while at the school, which led to his premed classes at UW Madison. Matthew graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin with a doctorate in medicine in 1996 and went on to an internship and residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In 2003, he graduated from the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities with his fellowship in oncology and hematology and a master’s degree in clinical research.
Gall died Nov. 28, 2019.
Beaver Dam High School Science teacher Melissa Hemling said that the break out room had nine rolling whiteboards, tables and chairs for 30 students, an AV cart, Epson Interactive Board, Privacy film for the glass and acoustic ceiling tiles purchased for it.
Beaver Dam High School student Justin Mangan said teachers also use the space for their classes.
“I think it is really cool,” Petrack said. “Kids can come here and get help and do their work. I’ve seen the white boards used with equations on them.”
The arboretum, which is located behind the school northeast of the football field, has six types of trees in it now: Elm, Dogwood, Paper birch, River birch, Red Pine, White Pine and Red Maple.
The arboretum will have three entrance points with paths. It will take a few years before trees fill the area, Beaver Dam High School agriculture teacher Jonathan Ganske said. The schools metals students will be making benches for the area.\\
“It will be a little over an acre and a great learning environment,” Ganske said.
If anyone would like to donate for the new arboretum at the school, they may contact the Beaver Dam High School office or the Beaver Dam Unified School District office.