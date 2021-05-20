BDHS Alumnus remembered at school thanks to an anonymous donation

Students at Beaver Dam High School will receive a gift left in memory of an alumnus who roamed the halls decades ago after a donation from one of his friends.

A school arboretum and a science break out space were added to the school following a $20,000 anonymous donation in memory of Matthew T. Gall, MD.

Gall’s parents, Elaine and Bruce Gall, visited the school Thursday and were able to see the updated areas. Elaine Gall said the donor was a friend of Matt who wanted to remain anonymous.

“He basically asked the school what you need,” Gall said.

Gall was the class of 1988 student council president and went on to a career as an oncologist and dedicated his life to treating cancer and his patients.

Bruce Gall said his son especially liked the chemistry and biology classes while at the school, which led to his premed classes at UW Madison. Matthew graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin with a doctorate in medicine in 1996 and went on to an internship and residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago. In 2003, he graduated from the University of Minnesota- Twin Cities with his fellowship in oncology and hematology and a master’s degree in clinical research.

Gall died Nov. 28, 2019.