BDHS class of 2020 has a graduation that will not be forgotten

“If you think you haven't grown in some way since freshman year, come talk to me, because, trust me, you have,” Helmbreck, who was on yearbook staff, said. “I’ve poured over each of your school pictures and candid photos for countless hours over these four years and it's been insane seeing all of you mature and grow. Introverts joined musicals, enemies became friends, nerds joined sports.

“I don't think any class has been filled with as much diversity and unpredictability as ours, but I'm sure all of your parents and guardians see some similarities between their graduating classes and ours. In some ways we might be doppelgangers of all of our parents and guardians, after all they are the ones that raised us. So I’d like to say a quick congratulations to the parents and guardians too for helping to get us this far, whether it was helping us with homework, driving us to practice or anything in between.”

Nelson spoke about her love of tennis and how it relates to the student body.

“High school was our practice,” Nelson said. “We have spent the last four years preparing ourselves for this moment. Some of it was incredible, and some of it was challenging. With that in mind, thank you to all of the teachers and staff for sticking by our sides these last four years, especially this last semester.”