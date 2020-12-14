BDHS service clubs back fundraiser to raise funds for Red Kettle campaign

Beaver Dam High School service clubs have always been active in ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, however with that not being an option this year they have worked together with a plan to make your spring a bit brighter with a donation to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Beaver Dam High School teacher Peter Duesterbeck, who is also the advisor of BDHS Key Club, said that the six clubs are key club, student council, National Honor Society, DECA and HOSA – Future Health Providers.

Anyone who makes a $20 donation to the Red Kettle Campaign of Dodge County and mails them to Beaver Dam High School will receive a voucher for either a 10 percent discount for the spring greenhouse sale at the high school or a car wash done by the students in the service clubs.

The checks can be made payable to Red Kettle Campaign of Dodge County and mailed to RCCDC, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The vouchers will be mailed back sometime after April 1 when dates are made out for the greenhouse sale and car wash.