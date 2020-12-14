 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BDHS service clubs back fundraiser to raise funds for Red Kettle campaign
comments
alert top story

BDHS service clubs back fundraiser to raise funds for Red Kettle campaign

{{featured_button_text}}
BDHS service clubs back fundraiser to raise funds for Red Kettle Campaign

Beaver Dam High School services clubs are working on a fundraiser where anyone who gives a $20 donation to the Dodge County Red Kettle Campaign through the high school’s fundraising efforts to get either a 10 percent discount for the spring greenhouse sale or a car wash. Pictured are Maria Solis, Beaver Dam High School Student Council, Kaylee Stenzel, Beaver Dam High School FFA, Alaynah Smith, Beaver Dam High School Key Club and Morgan McGauley, National Honor Society.

 TERRI PEDERSON, Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam High School service clubs have always been active in ringing the bell for the Red Kettle Campaign, however with that not being an option this year they have worked together with a plan to make your spring a bit brighter with a donation to the Red Kettle Campaign.

Beaver Dam High School teacher Peter Duesterbeck, who is also the advisor of BDHS Key Club, said that the six clubs are key club, student council, National Honor Society, DECA and HOSA – Future Health Providers.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Anyone who makes a $20 donation to the Red Kettle Campaign of Dodge County and mails them to Beaver Dam High School will receive a voucher for either a 10 percent discount for the spring greenhouse sale at the high school or a car wash done by the students in the service clubs.

The checks can be made payable to Red Kettle Campaign of Dodge County and mailed to RCCDC, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The vouchers will be mailed back sometime after April 1 when dates are made out for the greenhouse sale and car wash.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News